With profound sadness we announce the passing of Susan W. Smith of Milford, NH. She died on September 11, 2020 in Boston, MA.
Susan was born in 1950, a daughter of the late Clinton George Wheeler and Minnerva (Chamberlain) Wheeler. She was raised in Haverhill, NH and made her home in Milford for the past 50 years.
Sue professionally worked her entire life but always said that it never seemed like work because she really enjoyed the people she interacted with. Sue gave back to the community by serving on the Milford School Board Budget Committee for several years.
She had several hobbies which included backyard bee keeping, creating unique greeting cards, assisting at dog sports and was a member of the local RC flyers for several years. What Sue loved doing the most, was cooking the most tasteful meals for family and friends which will not be forgotten for a long time.
I will always remember her mantra of "It is nice to be important but more important to be nice."
She was preceded in death by her husband of 33 years, Robert Edward Smith.
Family members include her daughter, Monica Smith of Milford; her sister, Marie Wheeler of Mesquite, NV; several nieces and nephews.
Memorial visiting hours are on Monday, September 21st from 4:00-6:00 pm in the Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm Street, Milford. Those attending are asked to adhere to current guidelines by wearing a mask and observing social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to a charity of one's choice
