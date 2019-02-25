Susanne E. (Levasseur) Bournival

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Deb and family, our thoughts and prayers are with all of..."
    - Frank & Beth Childs
  • "Love you nana forever and always. I will never stop..."
    - Breanna Moscillo
  • "My condolences,. so sorry for your loss Heaven has..."
    - The Iarrobino's
  • "Sending Thoughts and prayers for your family. Mike DeBlasi"
    - Michael DeBlasi
  • "Our love and deepest sympathies to you. Nancy & Peter..."
    - Nancy & Peter Freeman

Susanne E. (Levasseur) Bournival, 76, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Catholic Medical Center, Manchester, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Beverly, MA, she was the daughter of the late Robert A. and Carrie (Mayberry) Whigham.

A beloved mother, nana, sister, and friend, Susanne's family was paramount in her life. She cherished time spent with her family especially during the holidays, and summertime BBQ's. Susanne loved the outdoors, camping, gardening and bird watching. Susanne will be best remembered for her kind heart and love of family.

Susanne is survived by her son, Robert Fielder and wife Darlene of Goffstown; two daughters, Deborah Champagne and husband Robert of Manchester and Cari-lee Fielder of Bedford; six grandchildren, Chantelle Champagne, Cassondra Champagne, Morgan Fielder, Breanna Moscillo, Derek Moscillo, and Matthew Fielder; great grandson, Julien; three siblings, Sally McDonald, John "Jack" Whigham, and Robert Whigham; several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, Susanne was predeceased by, Real "Joe" Levasseur, and recently deceased husband, Arsene "Sam" Bournival.

ARRANGEMENTS: Her Memorial Gathering will be held in the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, on Tuesday, February 26 from 5:00 to 6:00P.M. followed by her Memorial Service at 6:00P.M. To view Susanne's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
logo
Funeral Home
Phaneuf Funeral Homes
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Union Leader on Feb. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.