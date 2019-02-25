Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Susanne E. (Levasseur) Bournival, 76, of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019 at Catholic Medical Center, Manchester, surrounded by her loving family.



Born in Beverly, MA, she was the daughter of the late Robert A. and Carrie (Mayberry) Whigham.



A beloved mother, nana, sister, and friend, Susanne's family was paramount in her life. She cherished time spent with her family especially during the holidays, and summertime BBQ's. Susanne loved the outdoors, camping, gardening and bird watching. Susanne will be best remembered for her kind heart and love of family.



Susanne is survived by her son, Robert Fielder and wife Darlene of Goffstown; two daughters, Deborah Champagne and husband Robert of Manchester and Cari-lee Fielder of Bedford; six grandchildren, Chantelle Champagne, Cassondra Champagne, Morgan Fielder, Breanna Moscillo, Derek Moscillo, and Matthew Fielder; great grandson, Julien; three siblings, Sally McDonald, John "Jack" Whigham, and Robert Whigham; several nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents, Susanne was predeceased by, Real "Joe" Levasseur, and recently deceased husband, Arsene "Sam" Bournival.



ARRANGEMENTS: Her Memorial Gathering will be held in the Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester, on Tuesday, February 26 from 5:00 to 6:00P.M. followed by her Memorial Service at 6:00P.M. To view Susanne's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit



243 Hanover Street

Manchester , NH 03104

603-625-5777 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Feb. 25, 2019

