Suzanne Boucher
1947 - 2020
Suzanne T. Boucher, 72, of Manchester, NH, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Villa Crest Nursing & Retirement Center.

Suzanne was fortunate to be born and raised in the "North Country" of New Hampshire. She graduated from Our Lady of the Mountains Academy in Gorham, NH in 1965. Thereafter she began her working career as a Rehabilitation Aide to resident adults and children at Crotched Mountain in Greenfield. After marrying, she continued working in the home health industry. Later, Suzanne received her nursing degree from the NH Vocational Technical College. She retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs Manchester Medical Center as a Registered Nurse after many years of caring for her wonderful veterans.

She will be remembered for her kind and generous spirit, her fun loving and caring ways and her beautiful smile. She loved her family so much!

Suzanne is survived by her son, Christian L. Boucher of Manchester; her daughter, Nicole J. Boucher of Big Bear Lake, CA; two sisters, Helene Dalphonse of Lady Lake, FL and Jeannine Piet-Roy and husband Andre Roy of Manchester, NH; five sisters-in-law: Jeanne Ann McGillen and husband Peter McGillen of Berlin, NH, Connie Morrison of Alfred, ME, Eileen Piet of Portsmouth, NH, Rachel Anderson and husband Philip Anderson of Millsboro, DE, and Janet Sigman of Manchester, NH; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Suzanne was preceded in death by her husband, Marc D. Boucher; her parents, Jean Baptiste and Aldea (Mercier) Piet of Cascade, NH; her six brothers, John, Raymond, Jerome, Gilles, Louis and Benoit; and two her sisters-in-law: Rachel Claire Piet and Ella Stevens.

ARRANGEMENTS: Internment service at the Mount Calvary Cemetery in Manchester, NH will occur at a later date. Assisting the family is the Cremation Society of NH, Manchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. To view Suzanne's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.


Published in Union Leader on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of New Hampshire - Manchester
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-622-1800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
She was a wonderful nurse and I admired her greatly. So sorry Nicole, I worked with both of you, and enjoyed it so much. Prayers to the family.
Jean Little
Coworker
I am so sorry for your loss. Suzanne had a great laugh and a beautiful smile. I have very fond memories of her as a co-worker. My heart goes out to you Nicole.
Coleen Coffey
Coworker
Sue I am forever grateful to have shared many fun times with you as we first met at Crotched mountain. You always thanked me for providing you a place to stay at Crotched mountain , as we shared a small living residence at the quarters for Crotched mountain rehabilitation aide quarters. We both got our drivers license from the same driver training guy but , I remember he did take a shine to you lol! We learned on a standard car before we actually took our driving test on that snowing winter day on the Peterborough town road. We spent a lot of time at Bat's grinder place in Antrim NH and spent a lot of our psycheck down in the center of Peterborough,NH Those were the days!!! remember our friend Mary Patnaude when she would pick us up in her Red Jeep? Mary came up to takes out on many RED Jeep adventures. We were full of fun and your great laughter and smile was so prevalent . We then went to share an apartment in Manchester NH together and all the way up those stairs 8 Flights I believe!...we drudged our belongings , as there was no elevator lol ! Then Marc Boucher was captivated by this smiling young lass from Berlin NH and marriage was on the Docket. I remember like it was just yesterday , all the good family gatherings with your family in Berlin NH I had the pleasure of joining. Your family was so much larger than mine ; oh my ... ! they all we're so special to you and you to them. I know you lived so close to the river near the Berlin paper mill and were scared to swim but Marc taught you not to be afraid of the water ; you had many good years with Marc and I know that it was a sad day when he passed . I am happy that I have had you as a dear friend and like a sister to me and I appreciated the times you were there for me . A long friendship that I will cherish forever... sue will you surely to say hi to Marc for me I remember his distinct laughter! Say a hello to all your family up there with as I know you are together Love You Sue
Louise Gurksnis
Family Friend
My thoughts and prayers go out to you Jeannine and Helen Sue often spoke of her love for her family . Sue smiles when speaking of you sisters . Sue was a sincere and caring soul and I know she thought of others first.
Louise Gurksnis
Family Friend
Our family will put you in our prayers I'm sure she's in a better place
Gordon Sigman
Family Friend
I'm so sorry for your loss. I knew Suzanne through work at VA
Ann Masson
Coworker
My deepest sympathy to Nicole, Chris and to her whole family! Aunt Sue, you were so much fun and
I have great memories of you! Rest easy and say Hi to Uncle Marc and my mom for me

Love , Beth
Beth Boucher Bentley
Family
To Janet, Chris and Nicole, Wayne and I extend our deep sympathy to all of you on this loss. I remember well the few gatherings we had with Sue and Mark, and she was always so conversational and inclusive. I have often asked Kristen about how she was doing, and I am sorry that her journey here is over, but know for sure she is in a place all of us long for. Be well and honor her memory. Stephanie and Wayne Stanley
Stephanie Stanley
Family Friend
Jeannine and Helen my sincerest sympathy for the loss of Suzanne. She was part of my life for over 50 years. Even though I hadn't seen her in a while she was always in my thoughts. She will be missed.
Janet Sigman
Sister
Dearest Suzanne,
You will be missed always.
You have completed your journey on earth,
Blessed journey in your eternal life.
Always.
Jeannine Piet-Roy
Sister
Janet,
Deepest sympathy to you and your family.
Jeannine Piet-Roy
Family
Nicole
Sincere sympathy to you and your family.
Your mother will be missed, always.
Jeannine Piet-Roy
Family
Christian
Deepest condolences to you and your family.
Your mother will be missed always.
Jeannine Piet_Roy
Family
Dear Suzanne
Will miss your contagious beautiful smile
your jokes and wonderful visits to our home.
May God Bless you always.
Andre Roy
Brother
Dearest Suzanne
I love you and will miss you always.
You have completed your journey on earth and
in God's hand have eternal happiness you dearly deserve.
Love always, Your sister Jeannine.
Jeannine Piet-Roy
Sister
