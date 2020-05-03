Sue I am forever grateful to have shared many fun times with you as we first met at Crotched mountain. You always thanked me for providing you a place to stay at Crotched mountain , as we shared a small living residence at the quarters for Crotched mountain rehabilitation aide quarters. We both got our drivers license from the same driver training guy but , I remember he did take a shine to you lol! We learned on a standard car before we actually took our driving test on that snowing winter day on the Peterborough town road. We spent a lot of time at Bat's grinder place in Antrim NH and spent a lot of our psycheck down in the center of Peterborough,NH Those were the days!!! remember our friend Mary Patnaude when she would pick us up in her Red Jeep? Mary came up to takes out on many RED Jeep adventures. We were full of fun and your great laughter and smile was so prevalent . We then went to share an apartment in Manchester NH together and all the way up those stairs 8 Flights I believe!...we drudged our belongings , as there was no elevator lol ! Then Marc Boucher was captivated by this smiling young lass from Berlin NH and marriage was on the Docket. I remember like it was just yesterday , all the good family gatherings with your family in Berlin NH I had the pleasure of joining. Your family was so much larger than mine ; oh my ... ! they all we're so special to you and you to them. I know you lived so close to the river near the Berlin paper mill and were scared to swim but Marc taught you not to be afraid of the water ; you had many good years with Marc and I know that it was a sad day when he passed . I am happy that I have had you as a dear friend and like a sister to me and I appreciated the times you were there for me . A long friendship that I will cherish forever... sue will you surely to say hi to Marc for me I remember his distinct laughter! Say a hello to all your family up there with as I know you are together Love You Sue

Louise Gurksnis

Family Friend