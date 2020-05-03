Suzanne T. Boucher, 72, of Manchester, NH, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Villa Crest Nursing & Retirement Center.
Suzanne was fortunate to be born and raised in the "North Country" of New Hampshire. She graduated from Our Lady of the Mountains Academy in Gorham, NH in 1965. Thereafter she began her working career as a Rehabilitation Aide to resident adults and children at Crotched Mountain in Greenfield. After marrying, she continued working in the home health industry. Later, Suzanne received her nursing degree from the NH Vocational Technical College. She retired from the Department of Veterans Affairs Manchester Medical Center as a Registered Nurse after many years of caring for her wonderful veterans.
She will be remembered for her kind and generous spirit, her fun loving and caring ways and her beautiful smile. She loved her family so much!
Suzanne is survived by her son, Christian L. Boucher of Manchester; her daughter, Nicole J. Boucher of Big Bear Lake, CA; two sisters, Helene Dalphonse of Lady Lake, FL and Jeannine Piet-Roy and husband Andre Roy of Manchester, NH; five sisters-in-law: Jeanne Ann McGillen and husband Peter McGillen of Berlin, NH, Connie Morrison of Alfred, ME, Eileen Piet of Portsmouth, NH, Rachel Anderson and husband Philip Anderson of Millsboro, DE, and Janet Sigman of Manchester, NH; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her husband, Marc D. Boucher; her parents, Jean Baptiste and Aldea (Mercier) Piet of Cascade, NH; her six brothers, John, Raymond, Jerome, Gilles, Louis and Benoit; and two her sisters-in-law: Rachel Claire Piet and Ella Stevens.
ARRANGEMENTS: Internment service at the Mount Calvary Cemetery in Manchester, NH will occur at a later date. Assisting the family is the Cremation Society of NH, Manchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. To view Suzanne's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
Published in Union Leader on May 3, 2020.