Suzanne C. Chipman, 83, resident of Manchester, N.H., died on April 5, 2019, at Hackett Hill Healthcare Center, Manchester, N.H.



She was born in Amesbury, Mass., on June 9, 1935, a daughter of Carlton and Marjorie (Clark) Chipman. She lived in Manchester for the past two years and resided in Weare, N.H., for several years and in Milford, N.H., for more than 25 years.



Suzanne was employed by the State of New Hampshire as a Social Worker for the Head Start Program in Wilton, N.H., for many years. Following her retirement, she loved trips to the beach and enjoyed traveling throughout the United States.



She was a loving mother, a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother whose greatest joy came from spending time with her family.



Family members include two daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Arthur Rogers of Weare, N.H., Laurie and Jeffrey Simons of Litchfield, N.H.; four sons and daughters-in-law, Jeffrey Lachance of Merrimack, N.H., Michael and Shelly Lachance of Tuftonboro, N.H., Steven and Cheryl Lachance of Merrimack, N.H. and Christopher Lachance of Merrimack, NH; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, William and Patricia Chipman of Ipswich, Mass.; and a nephew, Jay Chipman.



SERVICES: Memorial visiting hours are on Thursday, April 11, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the

63 Elm Street

Milford , NH 03055

Milford , NH 03055
(603) 673-1422
Published in Union Leader on Apr. 7, 2019

