Suzanne "Suzy" Favreau LeBlanc Dunham, 76, passed away peacefully Sept. 28, 2020, at Cornerstone Hospice, The Villages, Fla.



Sue was known for her generosity towards others, always making meals for others. She was vibrant, kind, loving and at times slightly sarcastic ... but that's what we loved about her. She loved to play golf and navigate outdoor activities via her golf cart.



Sue is back in the loving arms of her late husband, Gerald A. LeBlanc, a great husband and father. May they both rest in peace. Her spirit is carried on by her loving husband of 31 years, Robert E. Dunham of The Villages, Fla., her three children and their spouses, David and Lynn LeBlanc of Marlborough, Conn., Michael and Brandee LeBlanc of Montrose, Colo., Julie and David Radzyminski of Delmar, N.Y.; stepchildren, Amy Palmer of Alton Bay, N.H., Brian and Suki Dunham of North Hampton, N.H.; her grandchildren, Marissa, Cameron, Julia, Kayla, Emma, Kellen, Addyson, Gerry, Morgan, Jonah, Annie, Max, Sydney; and great-grandchild Raylynn.



Sue was born Dec. 15, 1943, in Manchester, N.H., to Robert and Wilma Favreau and was one of nine children. She attended local schools, including St. Joseph H.S. for Girls.



She leaves behind her siblings, Judy Beale of Green Valley, Ariz.; Peter and Lorraine Favreau of Manchester, N.H.; Bobbi and Dan Beaudet of Hooksett, N.H.; Kate Benson of Exeter, N.H.; Mark and Lilian Favreau of Thousand Oaks, Calif.; Carole and Rob McCann of Port Dover, Ontario, Canada; Patty and Michael Gosselin of Manchester, N.H.; and Chrissy and Mark Comer of Bedford, N.H.



The family would like to thank all of her friends and family who comforted her, especially her husband, Bob, and the kind personnel, especially Bea and Jackie who cared for her at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Fla.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Cornerstone Hospice. At this time, the family will postpone funeral services until a later time.



