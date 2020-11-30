1/1
Suzanne J. (Messier) Perley
1952 - 2020
LACONIA--- Suzanne J. Perley, 68, of Ledges Drive, passed away at her home after a long heroic battle with cancer, on Thursday, November 19, 2020. She was born on February 6, 1952, in Manchester, the daughter of the late Louis and Laurette (Mathieu) Messier.

Suzanne received her B.A. in Political Science from the University of New Hampshire at Durham and a degree in accounting from the State University of New Yorkat Plattsburgh, NY. After graduating from UNH she became involved with politics and worked with New Hampshire Senator John Durkin in Washington and Governor Hugh Gallen in NH. Suzanne was involved with the NH Office of Vacation Travel and Economic Development as a research analyst and worked with Thomson McKinnon Securities and Howard Interests in Bedford. Suzanne also enjoyed her time working for The Center of NH Holiday Inn in Manchester as Director of Convention Services.She was also a member of the Board of Directors of the YMCA and was involved with The Webster House while living in Manchester.

While relocating to the Plattsburgh area of New York in 1989, she became involved in many community affairs and organizations true to her nature. Suzanne was appointed by Governor George Pataki to the College Council of the State University of New York at Plattsburgh. She served as councilwoman for the Town of Essex, NY, for many years as well as the town of Essex Zoning and Shoreline Review Committee. Suzanne was also involved with the Elizabethtown Community Hospital, the Smith House Healthcare Center, and the Champlain Valley Physician's Hospital in Plattsburgh. She savored her time working with the Essex County Adirondack Garden Club and the Garden Club of America.

In Laconia, where she relocated in 2006, Suzanne was very involved with the Zoning Board of Adjustment of Belknap County. She was recipient of the 2016 New Hampshire Planning Federation Citizen Planner of the year award. Suzanne was an accomplished NH Master Gardener and loved her work with the Opechee Garden Club. She also enjoyed being involved with the WOW Trail and the Lake Opechee Preservation Association to combat milfoil in Lake Opechee and lower Lake Winnipesaukee.

Suzanne is survived by her loving husband, John S. Perley of Laconia; two brothers, Richard Messier of Bedford and Philip Messier of Gig Harbor, WA; three sisters, Pauline Lareau and Linda Drew of Manchester, and Denise Paquette of California; and a niece, Melanie McDonough of Lebanon, NH.

Suzanne's family would like to thank the staff of the Taylor Community and the Central New Hampshire VNA & Hospice for their care and support of Suzanne.

Services will be held a later date per the family's wishes.

For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Suzanne's memory to the Lakes Region Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 7312, Gilford, NH, 03247-7312.

Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.

Published in Union Leader on Nov. 30, 2020.
November 29, 2020
Suzanne will be greatly missed as she was an integral part of Opechee Garden club. RIP. Sorry for your loss. Jean Vaillancourt
Jean Vaillancourt
November 28, 2020
She was a good friend and will be missed. She was the back-bone of the
Opechee Garden Club for years...
Priscilla W. Clark
Friend
