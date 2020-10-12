Suzanne M.T. Schanck, 74, of Auburn, NH died Thursday October 8, 2020 at The Arbors of Bedford, NH. Suzanne was born in Lawrence, MA on April 10, 1946, a daughter of the late, Benoit and Pauline (Barrett) Gosselin. She had been a resident of Auburn for the past 35 years, formerly living in Salem, NH.
Suzanne was a school bus driver when her sons were growing up and when they were both in school she began her career at Digital Equipment Corp in Salem NH. She worked there as a Quality Control Technician and met the love of her life, Bob Schanck, who was a Logistics Manager there. When her sons were out of the house she went back to school at Manchester Community Technical College in Manchester, NH and received her degree in Social Services. She started a long career helping women, children, and anyone who was a victim and needed help. She worked for CASA of NH, and the Manchester Police Dept. as a Victim's Advocate. When she finally retired she went to work for Meals on Wheels so she could continue to help people in need.
She is survived by two sons, Jason Knight and his wife Heather of Londonderry, NH, and Derek Knight and his wife Julie of Epping, NH, seven grandchildren, Kyle Knight, Troy Knight, Cayden Knight, Colby Knight, Randy Schanck, Jordan Webster, and Brendan Webster, three sisters, Madeleine Brooks and her husband David of Tewksbury, MA, Jackie Connelly and her husband Jerry of Bridgeton, ME, and Denise Notheis of Atlanta, GA, one brother, Paul Gosselin and his wife Gloria of Charlotte, NC. She also leaves many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert M. Schanck who died on October 29, 2019.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday October 13, 2020 from 4 - 7pm in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 15 Birch St., Derry, NH. A prayer service will be offered at 7:00pm in the funeral home. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday at 11:00am at the NH State Veteran's Cemetery, Boscawen, NH. To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com