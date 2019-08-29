Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory 38 Range Rd Windham , NH 03087 (603)-898-9552 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory 38 Range Rd Windham , NH 03087 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Carrier Family Funeral Home & Crematory 38 Range Rd Windham , NH 03087 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

WINDHAM - Swan (Kane) Priestley, 58, of Windham, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in Parkland Medical Center.



Born and raised in Methuen, Mass., she was the daughter of the late Francis and Ida (Syperski) Kane. She lived the past 32 years in Windham.



She graduated from Methuen High School.



Swan started working in her teens at Marshall's where she met the love of her life, Scott. She pursued a career in cosmetology and then attended Merrimack College before having her first son Kristopher (aka her sunshine).



Before retiring, Swan worked as a tax examiner for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in Andover, Mass.



She was a former uniform director for Windham baseball/softball league and team mom for many of her sons' teams.



Swan loved vacationing at the family timeshares, being with her boys, and an expert of the bowl cut. Most of all she loved her grandchildren.



She was a communicant of St. Matthew's Church in Windham.



Family members include her husband, Scott Priestley of Windham; four sons, Kristopher and his wife Katelyn Priestley of Windham, Mikael Priestley of Brooklyn, N.Y., Scott Priestley Jr. of Chicago, Ill., and Kameron Priestley of Windham; her siblings, Deborah Elkin and her significant other David Carter of Derry, and Richard Kane of Maryland; her grandchildren, Bella, Austin, Adalyn, and Anastasia Priestley; and nieces, nephews and cousins.



One of mum's favorite sayings was "Forever and Always" and this is how she will be remembered by all who loved her.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Aug. 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. in Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham.



A funeral service is Saturday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Cemetery on the Plains, Windham.



For directions or to send a message of condolence, please visit

