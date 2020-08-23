Sylvain Paul Duhamel, 56, of Manchester passed on August 19, 2020 after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born in Granby, PQ, Canada on January 17, 1964, he was the son of Roland L. and Fabiola D. (Fournier) Duhamel. At the age of 5, Sylvain and the rest of his family immigrated to the United States and settled in Manchester. He graduated from Manchester Memorial High School in the class of '82. Upon graduation, he started apprenticing under his father Roland doing carpentry.
He had worked as a carpenter for Massachusetts Union Local 40 prior to his illness. Throughout his many years as a union carpenter, he was known by many who worked with him to be meticulous, masterful, and always did what was necessary to get the job done right.
Though Sylvain had a strong passion for his work both on the jobsite and at home, he also enjoyed many other things. He loved to travel, especially to Jamaica-the place that brought him the most relaxation and peace--with his wife Jackie. When he was not traveling, he enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson Street Glide and trout fishing in rivers and streams throughout NH. Most of all, however, Sylvain thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his family, including his dog, Harper, and being a great father to his two sons- Spencer and Chandler. Specifically, he took great pride in going to his sons' sporting events ranging anywhere from karate to ice hockey and almost anything in between.
Sylvain was known to help anyone in need no matter what the circumstance. He was generous, thoughtful, and always put the people he loved before himself. Sylvain will be greatly missed by the many lives he touched.
He was predeceased by his parents and niece, Natalie Carlson.
Family members include his wife, Jackie (Boisvert) Duhamel of Manchester; his sons, Spencer Duhamel of Manchester and Chandler Duhamel and wife Madeline of El Paso, TX; his step-children, Sydney Davie of Allenstown and Cody Davie of Weare; siblings, Luc Duhamel and wife Dawna of Barnstead, Carole Carlson and husband Eric of Manchester, Rene Duhamel and wife Jackie of Pembroke; several nephews, nieces and cousins.
Calling hours at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St, corner of North St, will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 pm. Committal services in Mt. Calvary Mausoleum will be private at the family's convenience.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
To send an online message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com
.