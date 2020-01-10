Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 10:30 AM U.S. Naval Academy Chapel Annapolis , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

CHESTER, Md. - Admiral Sylvester Robert "Bob" Foley Jr.,



He was born in Manchester, N.H., on Sept. 19, 1928.



Throughout his 91 years he was a distinguished Naval officer, courageous combat aviator, and well-respected public servant and business leader. More importantly, he was a loving husband and father, a mentor to many, and fully blessed with the Irish disposition toward good humor and fellowship.



A Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Class of 1950, Adm. Foley served in the U.S. Navy for 35 years. He received his Naval aviator's wings in 1951, and rose quickly through the ranks, holding seven operational commands in peacetime and war during his distinguished U.S. Navy career, including command of Attack Squadron 106 and Carrier Air Wing 11 during combat deployments in Vietnam; commanding officer of USS Coronado; commanding officer of USS Midway during his third Vietnam combat deployment; commander of Carrier Group 7; commander of the U.S. 7th Fleet; and commander in chief of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.



His decorations include three Navy Distinguished Service medals, the Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross,



In 1985, Adm. Foley retired from the U.S. Navy at which point he served as President Ronald Reagan's Assistant Secretary of Energy for Defense Programs, where he had responsibility for the nation's nuclear weapons complex.



In 1988, Adm. Foley entered the private sector and was named president of the Advanced Technology Group at ICF Kaiser Engineers. In 1991, he joined Raytheon, where he served as vice president of marketing, president of Raytheon Japan, and vice president of Raytheon Asia.



After retiring from Raytheon, he served as a senior consultant to the Departments of Defense and Energy, and was a member of President George W. Bush's energy and defense transition teams.



In 2003, he was appointed the University of California's vice president for laboratory management. In this role, Adm. Foley had responsibility for the university's oversight and management at three national laboratories: Los Alamos, Lawrence Livermore, and Lawrence Berkeley.



He was a stalwart member of the Bohemian Club and Pacific Union Club, both of San Francisco, Calif.



Adm. Foley earned a master's degree in international affairs from George Washington University; graduated from the Naval War College; and was recognized as a Distinguished Graduate of the Air War College.



He was married 50 years to the late Kathleen MacDonald Foley.



Family members include his four children, Lt. Col. Sylvester Robert Foley III,



.



SERVICES: Services are Friday, Jan. 10, at 10:30 a.m. in the U.S. Naval Academy Chapel, Annapolis, followed by interment in the Naval Academy Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the U.S. Naval Academy Foundation Athletic & Scholarship Program,

CHESTER, Md. - Admiral Sylvester Robert "Bob" Foley Jr., U.S. Navy (ret.), 91, passed away peacefully on Dec. 31, 2019, in Chester.He was born in Manchester, N.H., on Sept. 19, 1928.Throughout his 91 years he was a distinguished Naval officer, courageous combat aviator, and well-respected public servant and business leader. More importantly, he was a loving husband and father, a mentor to many, and fully blessed with the Irish disposition toward good humor and fellowship.A Distinguished Graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, Class of 1950, Adm. Foley served in the U.S. Navy for 35 years. He received his Naval aviator's wings in 1951, and rose quickly through the ranks, holding seven operational commands in peacetime and war during his distinguished U.S. Navy career, including command of Attack Squadron 106 and Carrier Air Wing 11 during combat deployments in Vietnam; commanding officer of USS Coronado; commanding officer of USS Midway during his third Vietnam combat deployment; commander of Carrier Group 7; commander of the U.S. 7th Fleet; and commander in chief of the U.S. Pacific Fleet.His decorations include three Navy Distinguished Service medals, the Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star , and multiple Air medals. He also holds the Secretary of Energy's Gold Medal for Distinguished Service. His foreign decorations include Japan's Order of the Rising Sun (First Class), the French Legion of Honor, Vietnamese Medals for Gallantry (three levels), Brazil's Order of Merit, and several decorations from the Republic of Korea.In 1985, Adm. Foley retired from the U.S. Navy at which point he served as President Ronald Reagan's Assistant Secretary of Energy for Defense Programs, where he had responsibility for the nation's nuclear weapons complex.In 1988, Adm. Foley entered the private sector and was named president of the Advanced Technology Group at ICF Kaiser Engineers. In 1991, he joined Raytheon, where he served as vice president of marketing, president of Raytheon Japan, and vice president of Raytheon Asia.After retiring from Raytheon, he served as a senior consultant to the Departments of Defense and Energy, and was a member of President George W. Bush's energy and defense transition teams.In 2003, he was appointed the University of California's vice president for laboratory management. In this role, Adm. Foley had responsibility for the university's oversight and management at three national laboratories: Los Alamos, Lawrence Livermore, and Lawrence Berkeley.He was a stalwart member of the Bohemian Club and Pacific Union Club, both of San Francisco, Calif.Adm. Foley earned a master's degree in international affairs from George Washington University; graduated from the Naval War College; and was recognized as a Distinguished Graduate of the Air War College.He was married 50 years to the late Kathleen MacDonald Foley.Family members include his four children, Lt. Col. Sylvester Robert Foley III, U.S. Marine Corps (ret.), of Deerfield, N.H., Maureen Foley Nunez of Falmouth, Mass., Dr. Brenda Kathleen Foley of Brattleboro, Vt., and Christopher M. Foley, Esq. of Winnetka, Ill.; his sons-in-law, Guillermo Nunez and Kevin Gardner; his daughters-in-law, Margaret Foley and Elisabeth Foley; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his second wife, the former Ellen Kirkconnell Rogers, and her extended family. His friends, shipmates, and colleagues are legion, and he will be missed by all.SERVICES: Services are Friday, Jan. 10, at 10:30 a.m. in the U.S. Naval Academy Chapel, Annapolis, followed by interment in the Naval Academy Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the U.S. Naval Academy Foundation Athletic & Scholarship Program, https://www.usna.com/asp Published in Union Leader on Jan. 10, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Bronze Star U.S. Marines U.S. Navy Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close