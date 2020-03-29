Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Chaplain. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sylvia Chaplain, formerly of Bedford, N.H., passed away peacefully at her home in Weston, Mass., Jan. 29, 2020, surrounded by her family.



Sylvia was born Oct. 22 1925, in Brookline, Mass., to Kolman and Regina Fleisher. She was raised in Brookline with her brother Edward (Eddie) whom she adored, and attended Brookline High.



Sylvia went on to graduate from Cornell University as a Spanish major with a minor in government, then earned two masters degrees, one from Columbia University in Public Law and Government, and the second 30 years later, from Harvard and MIT in Urban Studies and City Planning.



She was deeply committed to social equity and justice, politics and education. She had a passion for theater, dance, good food, world travel, and was an avid art student and collector. She has been fondly described as "a force of nature, a warm and intelligent tornado" as well as a hurricane, a whirlwind, irascible, a quick wit, intelligent, articulate, and an inspiration to women. She continually fought to encourage positive changes in the world though social and political action.



Sylvia was a woman of integrity. She had a commanding presence and never hesitated to share her opinions. Sylvia served as Chairperson of the N.H. Committee of the U.S. Commission on



An extremely active lifelong Democrat, Sylvia ran for U.S. Congress in 1972 and 1974. She worked for the most left-wing presidential candidates (Stevenson, McCarthy, McGovern, Udall, Dukakis and Obama). Her left-wing Democratic ideals earned her praise in some circles and some unique criticism from the conservative right. William Loeb, the Republican editor of the Manchester Union Leader once called her a cross between Genghis Khan and Attila the Hun, of which she was always quite proud. She had stories that she loved to share about being an alternate delegate at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago and being led by Theodore Bikel in a candlelit march against police brutality, about joining a consciousness raising group in the early days of the Women's Liberation Movement, about being asked by the governor to write the Civil Rights Law for the State of N.H. and of her world travels with her children and her husband of 59 years, Philip K. Chaplain.



She is survived by her children Ira, Hilary, Gina and Lauren Chaplain; and her grandchildren Lucas, Liana and Samara.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip K. Chaplain, and her brother, Edward (Eddie) Fleisher.

Sylvia Chaplain, formerly of Bedford, N.H., passed away peacefully at her home in Weston, Mass., Jan. 29, 2020, surrounded by her family.Sylvia was born Oct. 22 1925, in Brookline, Mass., to Kolman and Regina Fleisher. She was raised in Brookline with her brother Edward (Eddie) whom she adored, and attended Brookline High.Sylvia went on to graduate from Cornell University as a Spanish major with a minor in government, then earned two masters degrees, one from Columbia University in Public Law and Government, and the second 30 years later, from Harvard and MIT in Urban Studies and City Planning.She was deeply committed to social equity and justice, politics and education. She had a passion for theater, dance, good food, world travel, and was an avid art student and collector. She has been fondly described as "a force of nature, a warm and intelligent tornado" as well as a hurricane, a whirlwind, irascible, a quick wit, intelligent, articulate, and an inspiration to women. She continually fought to encourage positive changes in the world though social and political action.Sylvia was a woman of integrity. She had a commanding presence and never hesitated to share her opinions. Sylvia served as Chairperson of the N.H. Committee of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights , was a member of board of directors of the Child and Family Services of N.H., a N.H. Democratic State Committee member, President of B'nai B'rith, Chief Executive of the N.H. Commission on the Arts, a member of the Board of Directors of the N.H. NAACP, Chairman of the N.H. Chapter of the Anti-Defamation League, Director of the N.H. Council on World Affairs, N.H. Commission on the status of women, on the subcommittee on Health and Welfare, and on the steering committee of the N.H. Women's Political Caucus, among others.An extremely active lifelong Democrat, Sylvia ran for U.S. Congress in 1972 and 1974. She worked for the most left-wing presidential candidates (Stevenson, McCarthy, McGovern, Udall, Dukakis and Obama). Her left-wing Democratic ideals earned her praise in some circles and some unique criticism from the conservative right. William Loeb, the Republican editor of the Manchester Union Leader once called her a cross between Genghis Khan and Attila the Hun, of which she was always quite proud. She had stories that she loved to share about being an alternate delegate at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago and being led by Theodore Bikel in a candlelit march against police brutality, about joining a consciousness raising group in the early days of the Women's Liberation Movement, about being asked by the governor to write the Civil Rights Law for the State of N.H. and of her world travels with her children and her husband of 59 years, Philip K. Chaplain.She is survived by her children Ira, Hilary, Gina and Lauren Chaplain; and her grandchildren Lucas, Liana and Samara.She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip K. Chaplain, and her brother, Edward (Eddie) Fleisher. Published in Union Leader on Mar. 29, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Civil Rights Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close