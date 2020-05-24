Sylvia K. Melton (Hall) Joined the presence of her Lord on May 20.



Sylvia was born on May 11, 1938, as an identical twin in Concord, N.H., to Gordon K. and Barbara L. (Cousens) Hall.



She graduated From Manchester High School Central in 1957, Then studied for her nursing degree at Barrington College (later merged into Gordon College) in Barrington R.I. She performed her student nursing working at Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover N.H., while there she meet her future Husband Ivan (Ike) Melton, who was stationed at Pease Air Force Base, they meet while attending a local church. Sylvia and Ike would have celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary in August.



They raised two daughters, Kimberly (Thomas) Higgs of Westlake, Ohio, Manchester, and Kelley (Michael) Garvin, Land O'Lakes, Wisconsin. She had seven awesome grandchildren and 15 phenomenal great-grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart.



In her career lifetime, Sylvia worked as a brainwave technician at Sacred Heart Hospital, served at several area nursing homes and worked as a private duty nurse. She had worked at Calvary Christian School, And in her final years as a school aide in Derry.



She was known for her bubbly personality and was affectionately called Nana and Aunt Syl by many.



She was predeceased by her parents, her twin sister Shirley and her niece.



Due to COVID-19 a memorial service will be planned at a later date. Donations can be made in her memory to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.



