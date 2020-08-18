Mrs. Sylvia R. (Richard) Hebert, 94, of Pembroke, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on August 16, 2020 after a period of declining health.
Born in Pembroke, Sylvia was the daughter of the late Pierre and Gertrude (Clement) Richard. She was raised and educated in Pembroke and was a lifelong resident of the town.
In earlier years, Sylvia worked as a winder in the Suncook Mills and later worked for the New Hampshire Department of Safety.
An active communicant of St. John the Baptist Parish, she was a member of the Ladies of Ste. Anne as well as the St. Therese Rosebush Society and volunteered many hours throughout the years for her parish.
She enjoyed the outdoors, especially her garden.
She was predeceased by her husband, Romeo T. Hebert, her sisters, Geneva Carrier, Rachel Gendron and Glanda Richard, and her brother, Bernard Richard.
She is survived by her three children: Bea Hebert of Loudon, Louise Lemire and her husband Denis of Goffstown and Tom Hebert and his wife Chris of Pembroke. She was the loving grandmother to Bethany Hebert and Nicole Lemire. She is also survived by her sister, Beatrice Richard and many nieces and nephews.
Sylvia's family wishes to thank the Visiting Angels and the Concord Regional VNA for their support.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 20th from 10 to 11 A.M. in St. John the Baptist Church in Allenstown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 A.M. Services will conclude with burial in St. John the Baptist Cemetery. In accordance with state and local guidelines, all attendees are asked to wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing as directed. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sylvia's memory may be sent to the Concord Regional Visiting Nurse Association, 30 Pillsbury St. Concord, NH 03301 or St. John the Baptist Church 10 School St. Allenstown, NH 03275. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com