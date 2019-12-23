BARRINGTON - Sylvia R. Townsend, 90, of Barrington, died on Dec. 17, 2019.
Born in Peterborough on Feb. 4. 1929, she was the daughter of the late George and Ruth (Colburn) Weston.
She was predeceased by her husbands, Carl Richardson and Richard Townsend.
Family members include four children; seven grandchildren; and 16 great- grandchildren.
For many years, she had an educational program of hatching chickens at the Rochester Fair and at elementary schools throughout New Hampshire. Sylvia grew up on a farm and loved animals, so the family suggests memorial donations in her name be made to Heifer International, 1 World Ave., Little Rock, Ark. 72202 or www.heifer.org.
SERVICES: A private graveside service will be held in the Spring in Pine Grove Cemetery, Gilford.
Cremation Society of New Hampshire is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on Dec. 23, 2019