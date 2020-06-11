Talbot M. Curtin passed away suddenly in Estero, Florida on May 22, 2020 Born in New York City on January 16, 1941, he was the son of the late Talbot Curtin and Janet (McGregor) Curtin and grew up in Brighton (Rochester) NY. A 1959 graduate of The Choate School, he attended Carleton College and graduated from Syracuse University in 1966 where he was a proud brother and President of Pi Chapter, Psi Upsilon fraternity. Additionally, he served his country as a member of US Army from 1960-63, stationed at Fort Totten, NY. Trained as an accountant, his career included a national accounting firm, controller for Ingersoll Rand, Phillipsburg, NJ and Eastman Properties, Grantham NH. He retired in 2009 from ASA International, Nashua, NH. He and his wife of 54 years, Bonnie (Holmes) Curtin, and children were residents of Amherst, NH for 30 years where Tal was a member of the Amherst Fire Department, establishing a beloved home base with lifelong friends. Later, the couple moved east to Fremont NH, where they spent 14 years before retiring to Estero. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie, two sons: Talbot M. Curtin II (Tim) of Estero and Matthew Curtin of Milford NH, one brother, William (Bill) Curtin and his wife Fiona of Overland Park, KS and their children, Jessica Kimberling of Olathe KS and David Curtin of Overland Park, KS; one beloved Granddaughter, Katherine Emery of Manchester and 2 very special Great Grandchildren, Camden and Natalia. Additionally, he leaves a loving niece Melissa Tucker and nephew, Benjamin C. Durgin, Jr, both of Portsmouth NH, grand nieces and nephews. Memorial Services will be held at the discretion of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the local chapter of the Salvation Army (Addresses available online) or your favorite charity.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 11, 2020.