My heartfelt condolences go out to Tamara’s family. I will surely miss the presence of a truly kind person. Tamara and I worked together at the state and she became a good friend to me during our time in the trenches. She loved her husband and family so much and would talk about them frequently.



We kept in touch after I moved to Seattle and she gave me lots of insight to the area. I talked to her only a couple of weeks ago, and it saddens me to think she is no longer with us. I will surely miss our random conversations.

Todd Van de Meulebroecke

Coworker