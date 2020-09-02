On Saturday, August 29, 2020, the world lost a loving light soul, suddenly and unexpectedly. Tamara Noelle Klink nÃ©e Goulet passed away at Concord Hospital in New Hampshire from natural causes. She was surrounded by friends and family, just the way she preferred to be, as she passed.
Tamara was born to Daniel Andrew Goulet and Carol Rose Borawski on December 23, 1968 in Manchester NH. Known as Tammy by birth and to her parents and all her loved ones, she preferred Tamara in other circles, as she said "it sounded more professional." She was the eldest of four, and that lead reflected in the rest of her life, as she always felt the responsibility to take care of others, even when others weren't thrilled with her good intentions - her sisters' cigarettes never lasted long once Tammy found and disposed of them.
Tammy grew up as a small-town New Hampshire girl and she was quite content with that. In high school she was friends with everyone; she was known as the bright and positive influence with a smile that would be remembered for years to come. After High School, she moved to Manchester where by fate or chance, she chose a new roommate who became her lifelong friend - Robin Anne Klink. They were roommates a mere six months when Tammy met the young, handsome Airman Roger George Klink, who stole Tammy's heart and to Robin's chagrin "her best roommate ever." However, Robin gained a sister-in-law...oh so much better. Of all the hometown girls vying for Roger's attention, they were definitely not contenders for his affection because Roger only had eyes for Tammy. He asked her out on a date that lasted twelve hours; neither wanted to go home. Their whirlwind long-distance romance lasted four months. Beautiful letters flew up and down the east coast and Roger drove crazy miles from Pope Air Force Base, North Carolina to be with Tammy, the love of his life. They were inseparable so Tammy accepted Roger's proposal, marrying him six months later - much to the relief of both families who couldn't take any more of his crazy road trips to see Tammy.
Tammy married Roger on November 4, 1989 in a beautiful ceremony in Franklin New Hampshire, or so Tammy heard. She often said they were so focused on each other that they only remember the priest whispering to them to please stop talking.
Tammy was excited to start her adventure into the big world with Roger. She found herself in North Carolina, living so far from home for the first time and discovering her new husband was deploying soon. Still she courageously acclimated to her new home, found a job and began making a home for them. In spite of her infamous sense of direction getting her lost a time or two, she was a trooper. Their first year of marriage was eventful, as it saw her move to a new state followed by the most joyful surprise...the birth of their first child, a son, Alexander Jordan Klink in 1990. Two years later in 1992, they were stationed at Eglin AFB Florida, where they welcomed their daughter, Victoria Irene Klink. Tammy loved her family with everything she had and more. They were her world.
Tammy and her family continued to travel, going where the Air Force commanded that they go. From Florida, North Carolina, the distant island of Okinawa Japan, New Jersey, and Washington, Tammy has seen the world like she never expected and said she wouldn't change a single experience for the world. So many people she met in her world travels with her beloved family became lifelong friends.
Tammy balanced family life and profession. She worked diligently to earn her Accounting Degree from the University of West Florida; something that the high school art student she was never thought she would earn. Early in her time studying, she spoke with her professor about her interest in accounting but she couldn't do all that math in her head. He simply looked at her and chuckled; he said "that is why they invented the calculator," and that was it for her. She forged ahead and graduated in 2005 with her accounting degree. Tammy soon went to work for Providence Health and Services in Washington State, where she worked for over six years. She was a beloved co-worker and friend to all whom she met there - a ray of sunshine in the rainy state.
2012 saw Tammy and Roger back in New Hampshire. She was finally home again - fulfilling a promise Roger made to her when they began their life together. She was happy to be home surrounded by family in her home state. They spent six years at their apple farm home in Epping New Hampshire before moving to their mountain ridge home in New Durham, where she was loved by the communities. During those years, she worked for Elliot Hospital for 3 years as a Senior Accountant in Reimbursement, where she was happy to rise to the challenge of learning new aspects of her profession. She went on to serve at the Lakes Region General Healthcare and the State of New Hampshire as an accountant and auditor. When Tammy and Roger found their new community in New Durham, they were happy. Tammy became a beloved figure on "The Ridge" and began her work for Stoney Ridge Environmental employed as Administrative Assistant.
Tammy was a beautiful Artist. Many were blessed to see and have her art work - especially her daughter who had fond memories begging for her mother to draw her mermaids. She enjoyed her photography, seeing the world through a beautiful lens, especially on her so-called nature walks. Tammy was never seen without a book in hand, and as technology improved her phone or kindle, reading away.
Tammy was loved and cherished by her family. Roger couldn't ask for a better wife and partner in life. She was a wonderful mother to her children - the self-proclaimed 'favorite' and 'savior' respectively, something that always made her roll her eyes. She was a delightful daughter to her parents and Roger's too, and beloved sister to both sides of her family. Her infectious smile was always present to brighten every day and she was the beacon of calm hope on the most challenging days. Her legacy of benevolence, compassion, and generosity will stand the test of time, as she has touched and influenced countless lives beyond her own. She will forever be in the hearts of all who loved her and they know that she is smiling down upon all of them from heaven.
Tammy is survived by her adoring husband Roger George Klink and their two children, who loved her beyond measure: Alexander Jordan Klink and Victoria Irene Klink. She is survived by her father Daniel and his wife Judy Goulet, by her mother Carol Rose Borawski, by her two younger sisters - Nicole Jobin nÃ©e Goulet and Christine Mitchell nÃ©e Goulet - and by her big baby brother William Goulet. Tammy is survived by her in law's Irene and Virgil "Joe" Klink - or as Tammy put it, Mom and Dad Klink. Tammy will be missed by her countless extended family members and the innumerable friends she has made and who's lives she touched with her gentle heart.
Calling hours are Thursday, September 3, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Peaslee Funeral Home, 24 Central Street, Farmington, NH. There will be a Funeral Mass celebrated on Friday, September 4, 2020, starting at 10 a.m. at St. Katharine Drexel Church, 40 Hidden Springs Road (Route 28N) in Alton, NH. Interment will be at 1:30 p.m. at NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.
Three charities had a special place in Tammy's heart. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to: NH Food Bank, Special Operations Warrior Foundation, or American Cancer Society
