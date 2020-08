Or Copy this URL to Share

Tara (Wilkinson) Gouin, 66, of Port St. Lucie, FL died July 23, 2020. Family members include a daughter, Wendi (Derome) Sobon, two grandchildren, Matthew and Kathryn, of Port St. Lucie, FL; mother Doris Wilkinson of Hooksett, NH, sisters Teri Gray of Derry, NH, Tina Dutton of Manchester, NH, and Julie Wilson of Rochester, NH, as well as several nieces and nephews.



