T.E. "Teddy" Blaisdell, Jr., 71, of Manchester, N.H., died Aug. 17, 2019, after a period of failing health.
He was born in Concord, Mass., on Sept. 14, 1947. Teddy resided in Manchester most of his life.
Until his retirement, he was the assistant equipment manager with the Manchester Monarchs for many years.
In his early years, Teddy was a talented boxer. He enjoyed being outdoors and fishing. Teddy was an avid golfer and hockey fan, especially the Manchester Monarchs.
Teddy will be remembered for his determination and positive outlook in life. He will be deeply missed and his memory held dear by his family and friends.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 46 years, Jean R. (Woodard) Blaisdell.
Family members include a son, Theodore "Ted" E. Baisdell, III and his wife, Katie, of Bedford; his daughter, Karol J. Ubhaus and her husband, Craig, of Pembroke; nine grandchildren; one great-grandson; a brother, Bert Blaisdell; a sister, Heidi Sparuk; and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Following cremation, a celebration of his life will be held Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union St., Manchester, NH.
Published in Union Leader on Aug. 21, 2019