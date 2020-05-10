BEDFORD, NH -- Ted W. Cahow, 97, of Bedford passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020. Born on December 18, 1922, Ted was the middle child of Paul and Winnifred Cahow of Dearborn, MI.
Ted attended Michigan State University but his college years were interrupted by his service in the Naval Air Corps during World War II. Following his discharge, he went on to complete his Master's Degree in Engineering at Michigan State. It was there that he reconnected with the sister of his best friend, Harriett J. Anderson, who became the love of his life and wife of 57 years.
After graduation, Ted started a highly successful and varied career as an engineer for Ford Motor Company. In 1959, his fascination with aerospace brought him to New England, where he served as a department head at Avco Corporation in Wilmington, MA. Later his ambitions led him to home manufacturing as the President of Continental Homes of New England.
Ted took great pride in his family. He will always be treasured for his warmth, compassion, humility and humor. A model of selfless love, Ted was an inspiration to all who knew him. He is preceded in death by his wife, his oldest brother Robert Cahow of Kalamazoo, MI; daughter-in-law Patti Cole of San Francisco, CA; and grandson Darren Zuill of Andover, MA.
Ted is survived by his 5 children: Stephen and Paula Cahow of Londonderry, NH; David and Maggie Cahow of Wakefield, NH; Kristen and Thomas Atkins of Duxbury, MA; Susan and Jack Barrett of Marion, MA; and Robert Cahow of San Francisco, CA. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. There will be a private family service held in the summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Save the Children Federation, 501 Kings Highway East, Suite 400, Fairfield, CT 06825 or at their website www.savethechildren.org. The Cremation Society of New Hampshire is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2020.