Teresa (Terry) Cushing Tucker, age 63, passed on at her home surrounded by her loving family in Ridgway, Colo., on Thursday, June 13, 2019, following nearly a 5-year courageous survival with brain cancer.



Terry was born on December 4, 1955, in Jacksonville, Fla., to William and Dorothy Cushing.



Terry graduated from Boca Raton, Fla., High School in 1973, earned her B.S. at Barry College (Barry University) in Miami, Fla., in 1977 and obtained her J.D. at Franklin Pierce Law Center (University of New Hampshire School of Law) in 1993.



Terry practiced law, specializing in Trademarks and Copyrights. Terry was a founding partner of Grossman, Tucker, Perreault and Pfleger, PLLC, an intellectual property law firm.



Terry met her husband, Richard Brackett Tucker, in Hollywood, Fla., in 1977 and they married in 1981 in Boca Raton, Fla. Soon after their marriage, they moved to NH and settled in Bedford, N.H. Their son, John (Jak) Brackett Tucker, was born in 1988.



Terry had many interests, including traveling with her family and friends on numerous cruises. Terry was an accomplished musician, playing guitar and piano. She spent several years singing in the senior choir at The Bedford Presbyterian Church.



Terry loved entertaining and was an excellent home cook. She was an avid reader who authored two novels. Her other interests were her many house cats, sewing, exercising and spending many enjoyable years at their family camp on Lovell Lake in Wakefield, N.H.



Terry and Richard retired and moved to Ridgway, Colo., in 2013.



Terry was predeceased by her mother Dorothy in 2016.



Terry is survived by her father William Cushing of Boca Raton, Fla.; her brother Thomas Cushing and his partner Melinda Phillips of Saline, Mich.; her sister-in-law Robin C. Tucker and her husband Philip Goyette of Bonita Springs, Fla.; her beloved son Jak Brackett Tucker of Ridgway, Colo.; and her beloved husband of 38 years Richard Brackett Tucker of Ridgway, Colo.



SERVICES: In Terry's memory, the family asks that you consider a donation to her hospice provider,



Crippin Funeral Home of Montrose, CO, is assisting the family with arrangements, 970-249-2121.

