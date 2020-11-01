1/
Teresa Elizabeth "Elsie" McConville
1926 - 2020
Teresa Elizabeth "Elsie" McConville passed away on October 26, 2020 at St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Manchester, NH. She died peacefully after a lengthy decline in her health. She was born on December 14, 1926 in Belfast, Ireland.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Elsie has asked that donations be made to St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 519 Bridge St., Manchester, NH 03104.

Brewitt Funeral Home, Epping, NH is handling arrangements.

www.brewittfuneralhome.com

Published in Union Leader on Nov. 1, 2020.
October 31, 2020
Elsie was a kind and loving woman. I am privileged to have spent so much time with at St Teresa’s. But I will remember her most for her faith. May the Lord bless and keep you my dear Elsie and may your spirit live on in those you loved so much
Amy Finley
Friend
