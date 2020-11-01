Teresa Elizabeth "Elsie" McConville passed away on October 26, 2020 at St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Manchester, NH. She died peacefully after a lengthy decline in her health. She was born on December 14, 1926 in Belfast, Ireland.
Services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Elsie has asked that donations be made to St. Teresa Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 519 Bridge St., Manchester, NH 03104.
Brewitt Funeral Home, Epping, NH is handling arrangements.www.brewittfuneralhome.com