MANCHESTER - Teresa M. Desrochers, 80, of Manchester, NH, died March 12, 2019, after a brief illness.



Born in Manchester, NH on January 18, 1939, she was the daughter of Earl and Mary (Mlocek) Felch. She was a lifelong resident of the Queen City.



Teresa graduated from Saint Joseph High School for Girls, Class of 1957.



In her early years, she worked at Felton Brush Company for many years. Afterwards, she was employed with Walgreens for twenty years.



Devoted to her faith, she was a longtime communicant of Saint Hedwig Church.



Teresa will be remembered for her sunny disposition and kind and selfless ways. Her generosity and compassion for others served as an example to many. Teresa's family and friends were impressed by her sterling character, sparkling personality, and gift of interesting conversation. She enjoyed trips to Foxwoods and above all else spending time with her family. Her family was a source of great joy to her and she was especially fond of her beloved grandchildren.



Teresa was predeceased by her husband of thirty-six years, Ronald J. Desrochers. He died December 31, 2008. She was also predeceased by two brothers, Earl and Ronald Felch, as well as a sister, Mary Martineau.



Family members include two sons, Kevin Bresnahan and his wife, Rhonda, of Manchester and Brian Bresnahan and his wife, Janice, of Boscawen; a daughter, Moira Gagnon and her husband, Philip, of Manchester; two step-sons, Raymond Desrochers and his fiancee, Diane, of Manchester and Donald Desrochers and his partner, Rory, of Dundee, NY; two step-daughters, Katherine MacDonald and her husband, Raymond, of Candia and Diane "Cookie" Hebert and her husband, Dan, of Manchester; fifteen grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two brothers, Daniel Felch and his wife, Ellie, of Manchester and Andrew Felch and his wife, Cathy, of Hooksett; and several nieces and nephews.



There are no calling hours.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Saint Hedwig Church, Beech Street, Manchester.



Burial will follow in Saint Hedwig Cemetery, Bedford.



The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 537 Union Street, Manchester, NH is in charge of the arrangements.



