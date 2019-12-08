Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teresa Marion Wike. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Committal 11:00 AM Mount Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum 474 Goffstown Road Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Teresa Marion Wike, 92, of Manchester, NH and formerly of Hooksett, NH, passed away on November 29, 2019. Teresa was born in Manchester, NH on October 9, 1927, the daughter of Nadzia (Harewicz) Sheligo.



Teresa, aka "Terry" to her friends, was raised in the St. Patrick's orphanage for girls in Manchester by the Sisters of Mercy. She met and married her husband, Raymond Wike, who was just out of the Navy after WWII. They started a family and moved to rural Hooksett, where Teresa lived for 64 years, raising 5 children there. A devoted mother, she supported her 5 sons unconditionally. She was very active throughout her long life. She loved deep-sea fishing with her husband, flower gardening, walking, throwing horse shoes, playing volleyball and bowling. She and Raymond also enjoyed ballroom and square dancing. She was very talented at crocheting and produced many large and colorful quilts and afghans for family and friends. Later in life, she would visit local nursing homes and entertain the residents with her singing, dancing and infectious laughter.



Teresa was a devoted Catholic who found great comfort in her faith. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church and also worshipped at the Precious Blood Monastery.



Teresa is survived by her children, John Wike, Steven Wike and his wife Denise, Douglas Wike and his wife Lori, Craig Wike and his wife Heidi; her grandchildren, Kalvin, Harrison and Sam; and her step-grandchildren, Becky, Ifoma, Ody and Chinyelu. Teresa was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Wike; her son, William Wike; her brother, William Sheligo; and her sisters, Helen Sulik, Stella Lallier and Eleanor Schmidt.



Teresa will be laid to rest at Mount Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum with a committal service on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11am.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of the Precious Blood Monastery or the Sacred Heart Church.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of the Precious Blood Monastery or the Sacred Heart Church.

Assisting with arrangements is Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium.



