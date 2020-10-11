Manchester, NH - Terrence A. "Terry" Nisi,75, of Manchester, NH died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, while vacationing in Florida. Terry named after "Terry and the Pirates" was born July 6, 1944, at Harvard Hospital in Worcester, MA, the son of Victor and Frieda Nisi. He always told people he came from Harvard but never attended Harvard. He graduated from Wachusett Regional High School and went on to attend New England School of Accounting as well as New Hampshire College (now Southern New Hampshire University) where he earned his Bachelor's and Masters's degrees.Terry was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served as an Air Policeman in the United States Air Force. His deployment to Vietnam exposed him to Agent Orange. The effects of the Agent Orange poisoning caused detrimental health effects that he dealt with for the majority of his life and contributed to his death.Following his military service, Terry began a career with the State of New Hampshire Employment Security. He retired due to health issues after 25 years.On June 17, 1972, Terry married his best friend, love, life partner, and wife, Maureen (Bulcock) Nisi. They enjoyed life together for the next 47 years. There were many trips and good times enjoyed with family and friends. Many winters were spent in Florida escaping the snow. They also enjoyed cruises and exploring the United States.Terry was an avid golfer, having held memberships at Candia Woods and Plausawa Valley Country Club. The Red Sox and Patriots were his enjoyment and a source of conversation with his friends.Terry should be remembered for his charming smile, wit, kindness, storytelling., tender and strong character, loving friend/ gentle soul, and his imprint on people's hearts. With all that he gave up to live a longer life, may he enjoy any food and especially Guinness in heaven. Cheers my love!He is survived by his wife of 47 years, his mother-in-law Fay Bulcock, a sister Joanne McNulty, nieces -Kelly McNulty, Karen Gray, LeeAnne Krymow, Jennifer Bulcock and nephews - Scott Johnson and Michael McNulty as well as many great-nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, father, sister, and father-in-law as well many other relatives friends, and colleagues.A noontime military funeral will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020, at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH. MASKS MUST BE WORN. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following the burial.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to :New Hampshire Veterans Home, Resident Benefit Fund, 139 Winter Street, Tilton, NH 03276Arrangements are under the care of Goodwin Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Manchester, NH.