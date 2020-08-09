Terry L. Steeves, 58, of Palatka, FL passed away unexpectedly at the Putnam Community Medical Center in FL on August 1, 2020.
He was born in Haverhill, MA on December 5, 1961, the son of the late Laurence and Laurie (Young) Steeves, Jr. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sister, Elissa Steeves and by a brother, Lorren Steeves.
Family members include his daughter, Elissa Kocher; a son Evan Steeves; his loving twin sister Tandra Eames and her husband Larsen; his older sister, Sherry Steeves, and his younger brother, Laurence Steeves III and his wife Dawn; his one true love Pat Steeves; four nieces, Valerie Duval, Kristin Armstrong, Jennifer Riel, and Keri Steeves; and two nephews, Jonathan Steeves and Andrew Steeves; as well as his sister-in-law Cindy Steeves.
Calling hours will be at Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester on Monday from 10 to 11 AM with a funeral service in the funeral home chapel at 11:00. Committal service will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. To view an Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net
Please note current restrictions limiting funeral home capacity to no more than 50%. Those in attendance are respectfully requested to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.