ELMIRA, N.Y. - Terry Lee Justic, of Marion, S.C., passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019, surrounded by family, of complications due to myelofibrosis.
Born in Elmira, N.Y., on March 9, 1948, he was the son of John "Duke" and Marion (Schusler) Justic.
He graduated from Elmira Free Academy and attended Corning Community College. In 1977, with his former wife Sharon Kennedy (deceased) and children, he relocated to Manchester, N.H. He worked in the flooring industry until last year when he retired and moved to South Carolina to be near his daughter and warm climate.
Family members include a sister Merna Justic; his daughter, Shannon Nivers and husband Jason; grandsons Justin, Tyler and Tristan; a son Terry E. Justic and wife Carol; granddaughters Camryn and Lily; and many cousins in the Elmira, N.Y., area.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To leave a message go to https://www.Idealfuneral.com. In remembrance of Terry, the family would prefer donations be made to myelofibrosis research at https://www.mpnresearchfoundation.org/Donate-to-MPN-Research or medication payment program at https://www.mygooddays.org/donate.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 26, 2019