PITTSFIELD - Terry Lynn Brune, 71, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 15, 2020, in his Pittsfield home surrounded by loving family after a battle with cancer.



Born in Topeka, Kan., on Nov. 26, 1948, he was the son of Carl Morris Brune and Dorothy (Roberts) Brune.



In 1976, he graduated from Washburn University with a bachelor's degree in music. In 1998, Terry earned a master's degree in education from Notre Dame College.



Terry was a proud member of the UAW and the New Hampshire SEIU. He worked many years in the Pittsfield school district, most of them working with at-risk and special education students. He then moved to the New Hampshire Department of Education where he worked as a consultant on special education before retiring.



He dedicated much of his life to standing up for the most vulnerable among us.



Terry loved antiques and technology, motorcycles and guitars. He was infinitely generous and utterly dedicated to his family.



Family members include his wife of 37 years, Roxanne (Poland) Brune; and his sons, Nathan and Alexander.



SERVICES: In accordance with his wishes, no services will be held.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .

