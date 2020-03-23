DEERFIELD - Thelma Joyce Kittery, 79, of Deerfield, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Mapleleaf Healthcare Center, Manchester.
Born in Wakefield, Mass., on Nov. 8, 1940, she was the daughter of the late William and Pauline (Julian) Kittery.
Thelma held many positions over the years: Nurse's assistant, waitress, bartender, shoemaker, and as a technician for Jewell Instruments for 15 years.
She enjoyed traveling. She lived in and had been to many places in the United States and also lived in England. She was a wonderful Mom, talented crafter and seamstress, winning many ribbons at the Deerfield Fair. She was a terrific cook - Italian food was her specialty. She had a beautiful operatic voice and loved singing with her Mother and Aunt Lillian.
Family members include her three children, Larry Edwards and wife Debra of Hooksett, Mark Edwards and wife Son Tok of Waddell, Ariz., and Lisa (Edwards) Kezer and husband Jason of Raymond; her granddaughter, Heather Kezer of Manchester; her great-grandchildren, Nevaeh and Jayden; her brother, David Kittery and wife Diana of Derry; and many cousins, including Shirley Iandolo of Malden, Mass., who was like a sister to her.
She was predeceased by granddaughter, Amanda Kezer.
SERVICES: After cremation, a graveside service will be held at a later date in Forest Hill Cemetery, East Derry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Labre Indian School, East Tongue River Road, Ashland, Mont. 59003.
To send a condolence or for more information, please visit www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 23, 2020