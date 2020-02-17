Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of New Hampshire – Hampton 861 Lafayette Rd. Hampton , NH 03842 (603)-622-1800 Memorial service 11:00 AM Candia CongregationalChurch Send Flowers Obituary

Thelma Ruth (Brown) Weeks, 95, passed on February 11th, 2020 after a period of failing health.



Born in Candia on June 20, 1924, she was the daughter of Walter J. and Blanche (Stearns) Brown.She attended elementary school in Candia, and graduated from Manchester Central High Schoolin 1941. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Donald F. Weeks, in March 2006.She was an active member of the Candia Congregational Church her entire life, serving in various capacities and attending Bible Studies. Her interests included gardening, sewing, and quilting. Anature lover, she spent many hours enjoying daily walks in the countryside.Thelma was predeceased by her parents, as well as sisters Doris Osgood, Phyllis Anderson,Charlotte Casey, Margery Christiansen, Priscilla Brown and Mary Farmar. She is survived by daughters Carol Hodgdon of Franklin, Cynthia and husband Timothy Buck of Dover, sons Walter and wife Susan of Swanzey, Richard and wife Lorraine of Candia, Gerald Weeks of Killingly, CT, Leonard and wife Kristie of Manchester, and Steven Weeks of Candia; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, brother-in-law Paul D. Weeks and wife Patricia of Gorham, ME, andnumerous nieces and nephews.There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at the Candia CongregationalChurch on Saturday February 22nd at 11AM. Interment will take place in Candia at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Candia Congregational Church, PO



Box 62, Candia, NH 03034, or to the Jesse Remington High School, 15 Stevens Lane, Candia, NH



03034.

