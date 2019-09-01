Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodora G. "Theo" Tsecaris. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Assumption Greek Orthodox Church 111 Island Pond Road Manchester , NH View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Assumption Greek Orthodox Church 111 Island Pond Road Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Theodora G. "Theo" Tsecaris, 84, of Manchester, passed away peacefully Friday, August 30th following a brief illness.



Theodora was born March 20, 1935 in Avgerinos, Greece to Stergios and Polixeni (Koutsalai) Gasis. She married Thomas T. Tsecaris while living in Greece and moved to Manchester, NH in 1962. She was a faithful, long-time member of Assumption Greek Orthodox Church and the Assumption Philoptochos Ladies Society of Manchester . She was a fantastic cook and homemaker who loved her church and adored her family. Over the years she learned to love baseball and became an avid Red Sox fan.



Theodora is survived by her son and caretaker, Michael Tsecaris of Manchester; her son, Nick Tsecaris and his wife, Mary, of Manchester; brother, George Gasis and his wife, Mariana, of Manchester and their family; sister, Vaia Karanicolas and her husband, George, of Philadelphia PA and their family; her granddaughters, Amelia and Taedra of Manchester; and many nieces, nephews, and loving family members.



Calling hours will be Tuesday, September 3rd from 10:00-11:00am at The Assumption Greek Church, 111 Island Pond Rd in Manchester. Funeral service will begin immediately after at 11:00 followed by burial service at Pine Grove Cemetery, 765 Brown Avenue. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Assumption Philoptochos Society. Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to



