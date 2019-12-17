Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore "Ted" Chandonnet. View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Send Flowers Obituary

CONCORD - Theodore "Ted" Chandonnet, 79, of Branch Turnpike Road, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Merrimack County Nursing Home.



Born on May 23, 1940, he was the son of Gerard and Stella (Piecuch) Chandonnet.



Raised in Manchester, he graduated from Bishop Bradley High School. In addition, he graduated from St. Mary's University in Halifax, Nova Scotia.



Ted began his career teaching at Rundlett Junior High School in Concord. Later, he switched to insurance by working for American Mutual Insurance Co. and Davis and Towle Insurance Group.



Ted had a passion for golf and was a member of Concord Country Club. Although Ted never played hockey, he enjoyed youth hockey, starting from the time his son, T.J., learned to skate.



Family members include his wife, Christine Koppel of Concord; his children, T.J. Chandonnet and wife Patty of Concord, and Amy Booth and husband Mark of Manchester; and his grandchildren, Sadie and Camden Chandonnet, and Cadin, Quinn and Devan Booth.



He was predeceased by his brother, Eugene Chandonnet.



A special thank you to the nursing staff at Merrimack County Nursing Home.



.



SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held in the spring.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Merrimack County Nursing Home, Edna McKenna Fund, 325 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, N.H. or Concord Regional VNA, Slusser Center, 30 Pillsbury St., Concord, N.H.

