Theodore D. "Ted" St. Onge
1935 - 2020
Theodore (Ted) D. St. Onge passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester NH. He was born on December 7, 1935 in Manchester, NH to Elzear and Maria St. Onge (Blanchette).

Ted came from a large family. He spent most of his life in Pinardville and proudly served his country in the Air National Guard.

On July 3, 1954 he married Pauline St. Onge (Carette). The devoted couple spent 66 years together. He was an avid hunter and fisherman which he enjoyed with many friends and family especially his son, Scott. He was a devoted husband and father who enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, siblings, and friends.

Ted is survived by his wife Pauline St.Onge (Carette), his children Diane Beaudry (St.Onge) and her husband Jean, Anne Wiggin (St.Onge), Scott St.Onge and his wife Luciana. His grandchildren Kelly Wiggin and her husband Daniel Tolini, Taylor Wiggin and his wife Jennifer, Parker Wiggin and Victoria Crotty. His great grandchildren Kaylee Wiggin, Chloe Wiggin, Harper Tolini and Bruno Tolini.

No formal services will be held at this time.

In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make a memorial contribution can do so to the Alzheimer's Association, 166 S River Rd #210, Bedford, NH 03110.

To view Theodore's Online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.


Published in Union Leader on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium - Hanover Street
243 Hanover Street
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-5777
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
