Guest Book View Sign Service Information Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 (603)-225-3517 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bennett Funeral Home 209 North Main street Concord , NH 033015048 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM St. John's Episcopal Church 270 Stark Hwy Dunbarton , NH View Map Committal Following Services Page's Corner Cemetery Route 13 Dunbarton Center , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DUNBARTON - Theodore E. "Ted" Vallieres Jr. passed away on Oct. 8, 2019, in Concord Hospital after battling cancer for close to a year.



Born in Grasmere on Apr. 19, 1944, he was the son of Theodore Emile and Germaine (Tessier) Vallieres. He was married to Alison (Riley) Vallieres. She was the "love of his life" and so was he for her.



In 1961, he graduated from Bishop Brady High School.



From 1962 to 1965, he served in the U.S. Navy with the Seabees as a heavy equipment operator. His tour of duty included the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.



Ted worked for Bagshaw Machinery Co. in Nashua as a machinist. He went on to obtain his master plumber and master electrician licenses. He was also a wholesaler to convenience stores for more than 25 years.



He served as selectman in the town of Dunbarton for four years. Ted was also president of the Dunbarton Historical Society and worked hard to raise funds and start construction on the Jameson Cape on the Dunbarton Historical Society property.



His greatest love was traveling with his wife, Alison. He was able to complete a planned trip to Mackinac Island in Michigan shortly before his death. Ted will be extremely missed by all.



Ted was predeceased by his parents; his sisters, Margaret Perusse and Yvette McVay; and his brother, Raymond Vallieres.



Family members include his wife of 21 years, Alison; his sister, Jacqueline Larmie; three children, Theodore E. Vallieres III, Peter Vallieres and Susan; three stepchildren, Todd Riley (Dorothy) of Warner, Tammy Bush (Brian) of Epsom, and Dale Ford of Dunbarton, which he considered all to be his own children. Ted had many cousins, nieces and nephews he was close with that grew up together on the West Side of Manchester on Alsace Street and spent many hours at the Rock Rimmon Pool.



The family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks for the special care that the nurses and staff at 4 East and the Payson Center at Concord Hospital gave to Ted.



.



SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Oct. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Concord.



A funeral service is planned for Saturday, Oct. 12, at 2 p.m. in St. John's Episcopal Church, 270 Stark Highway, Dunbarton, followed by a committal service in Page's Corner Cemetery, Route 13, Dunbarton Center.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dunbarton Historical Society, c/o Norman Roberge, 50 Stark Highway North, Apt. A, Dunbarton, N.H. 03046.



Bennett Funeral Home of Concord is in charge of arrangements. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at





DUNBARTON - Theodore E. "Ted" Vallieres Jr. passed away on Oct. 8, 2019, in Concord Hospital after battling cancer for close to a year.Born in Grasmere on Apr. 19, 1944, he was the son of Theodore Emile and Germaine (Tessier) Vallieres. He was married to Alison (Riley) Vallieres. She was the "love of his life" and so was he for her.In 1961, he graduated from Bishop Brady High School.From 1962 to 1965, he served in the U.S. Navy with the Seabees as a heavy equipment operator. His tour of duty included the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.Ted worked for Bagshaw Machinery Co. in Nashua as a machinist. He went on to obtain his master plumber and master electrician licenses. He was also a wholesaler to convenience stores for more than 25 years.He served as selectman in the town of Dunbarton for four years. Ted was also president of the Dunbarton Historical Society and worked hard to raise funds and start construction on the Jameson Cape on the Dunbarton Historical Society property.His greatest love was traveling with his wife, Alison. He was able to complete a planned trip to Mackinac Island in Michigan shortly before his death. Ted will be extremely missed by all.Ted was predeceased by his parents; his sisters, Margaret Perusse and Yvette McVay; and his brother, Raymond Vallieres.Family members include his wife of 21 years, Alison; his sister, Jacqueline Larmie; three children, Theodore E. Vallieres III, Peter Vallieres and Susan; three stepchildren, Todd Riley (Dorothy) of Warner, Tammy Bush (Brian) of Epsom, and Dale Ford of Dunbarton, which he considered all to be his own children. Ted had many cousins, nieces and nephews he was close with that grew up together on the West Side of Manchester on Alsace Street and spent many hours at the Rock Rimmon Pool.The family would like to extend their gratitude and thanks for the special care that the nurses and staff at 4 East and the Payson Center at Concord Hospital gave to Ted.SERVICES: Calling hours are Friday, Oct. 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Concord.A funeral service is planned for Saturday, Oct. 12, at 2 p.m. in St. John's Episcopal Church, 270 Stark Highway, Dunbarton, followed by a committal service in Page's Corner Cemetery, Route 13, Dunbarton Center.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dunbarton Historical Society, c/o Norman Roberge, 50 Stark Highway North, Apt. A, Dunbarton, N.H. 03046.Bennett Funeral Home of Concord is in charge of arrangements. Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com Published in Union Leader on Oct. 10, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close