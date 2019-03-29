Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore R. "Ted" Eaton. View Sign

Theodore R. (Ted) Eaton, loving husband of Barbara A. Eaton of Londonderry, NH formally of North Andover, Massachusetts peacefully passed away on March 24, 2019 surrounded by his family.



Born a triplet on November 30, 1930 to Oscar and Rose Eaton of Newburyport, Massachusetts where he grew up with his nine brothers and sisters.



Ted joined the US



Ted was also a very active Gold Legacy member of the VFW Post 2104 of North Andover. Over the years he held many posts including Commander of Essex County Council, Commander of District #14, State Commander, and National Council member serving Massachusetts and Connecticut. He also held many area chairmanships on a National and State level and was also a member of the Cooties Pup Tent 34 and American Legion Post #27 of Londonderry.



He is survived by his wife Barbara of 64 years, son Henry J. Eaton and his wife Kimberly of Goffstown, NH, Five granddaughters, Shannon L. Eaton of Greensboro, NC, Sarah M. Cotnoir of Goffstown, NH, Jennifer L. Eaton of Goffstown, NH, Amberley D. Devine and Brianna B. Eaton of Epsom, NH. Grandson Brock Preston and wife Laura of Georgia, VT Also, Six great grandchildren which he cherished very much, Kaleb A. Cotnoir, Baylee M. Bouchard, Jayleanna R. Huertas, Anthony J. Hedrick Jr., Levi and Xander Preston. A sister Dora April of Salisbury, Ma. And many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his son David H. Eaton, Siblings Frank Belanger, Monroe (Bill) Belanger, Charles l. Eaton, John L. Eaton, Paula Rypama, Joanne Grover, triplet bother Abraham L. Eaton and triplet sister Anna J. Leduc



Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Sunday March 31, 2019 from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at the Conte Funeral Home, 17 Third Street, North Andover, MA 01845. A service will follow at the funeral home at 4 p.m. Sunday. Burial will be private at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH. In Liew of Flowers, Ted requests that donations to be made to the Dept of Mass, Veterans of Foreign Wars, The State House, 24 Beacon Street, Suite 546-1, Boston, MA 02133. All donations will be used to support the VFW Service Office which supports all veterans. For online condolences please visit

Theodore R. (Ted) Eaton, loving husband of Barbara A. Eaton of Londonderry, NH formally of North Andover, Massachusetts peacefully passed away on March 24, 2019 surrounded by his family.Born a triplet on November 30, 1930 to Oscar and Rose Eaton of Newburyport, Massachusetts where he grew up with his nine brothers and sisters.Ted joined the US Army in 1948 at age 17 serving in the Korean War with the 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment until 1952. After leaving the Army he returned to the Newburyport area for a short while until he went to work for Massachusetts Electric (National Grid) in Lawrence, Ma and North Andover, Ma where he employed for the next 38 years until retiring.Ted was also a very active Gold Legacy member of the VFW Post 2104 of North Andover. Over the years he held many posts including Commander of Essex County Council, Commander of District #14, State Commander, and National Council member serving Massachusetts and Connecticut. He also held many area chairmanships on a National and State level and was also a member of the Cooties Pup Tent 34 and American Legion Post #27 of Londonderry.He is survived by his wife Barbara of 64 years, son Henry J. Eaton and his wife Kimberly of Goffstown, NH, Five granddaughters, Shannon L. Eaton of Greensboro, NC, Sarah M. Cotnoir of Goffstown, NH, Jennifer L. Eaton of Goffstown, NH, Amberley D. Devine and Brianna B. Eaton of Epsom, NH. Grandson Brock Preston and wife Laura of Georgia, VT Also, Six great grandchildren which he cherished very much, Kaleb A. Cotnoir, Baylee M. Bouchard, Jayleanna R. Huertas, Anthony J. Hedrick Jr., Levi and Xander Preston. A sister Dora April of Salisbury, Ma. And many nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his son David H. Eaton, Siblings Frank Belanger, Monroe (Bill) Belanger, Charles l. Eaton, John L. Eaton, Paula Rypama, Joanne Grover, triplet bother Abraham L. Eaton and triplet sister Anna J. LeducFamily and friends are invited to calling hours on Sunday March 31, 2019 from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at the Conte Funeral Home, 17 Third Street, North Andover, MA 01845. A service will follow at the funeral home at 4 p.m. Sunday. Burial will be private at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH. In Liew of Flowers, Ted requests that donations to be made to the Dept of Mass, Veterans of Foreign Wars, The State House, 24 Beacon Street, Suite 546-1, Boston, MA 02133. All donations will be used to support the VFW Service Office which supports all veterans. For online condolences please visit www.contefuneralhomes.com Funeral Home Conte Funeral Home

17 3rd Street

North Andover , MA 01845

978-681-5000 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Union Leader on Mar. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War U.S. Army Return to today's Obituaries for Union Leader Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close