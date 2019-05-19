Theodore R. Macenas

  • "So very sorry for your loss! May his memory be eternal...."
    - Liz Varkas
Theodore "Ted" R. Macenas, 28, of Manchester, N.H., died on Monday, March 18, 2019.

Mr. Macenas was born on January 11, 1991, in Manchester, N.H., the son of Ann-Marie (Macenas) Ducharme and David Ducharme. He was a lifelong resident of Manchester.

He had many interests, especially art was his main interest. He also loved the outdoors, skateboarding, swimming and biking. He was friendly, outgoing and had a fun-loving personality.

Members of his family, in addition to his mother, include his 5-year-old son, Alexander "Alex" Macenas; his grandparents, William and Claire Macenas, of Manchester, N.H.; and aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. His uncle, Nicholas Macenas presented the eulogy at the family services.

SERVICES: Services were private.

Published in Union Leader on May 19, 2019
