Theodore "Ted" R. Macenas, 28, of Manchester, N.H., died on Monday, March 18, 2019.
Mr. Macenas was born on January 11, 1991, in Manchester, N.H., the son of Ann-Marie (Macenas) Ducharme and David Ducharme. He was a lifelong resident of Manchester.
He had many interests, especially art was his main interest. He also loved the outdoors, skateboarding, swimming and biking. He was friendly, outgoing and had a fun-loving personality.
Members of his family, in addition to his mother, include his 5-year-old son, Alexander "Alex" Macenas; his grandparents, William and Claire Macenas, of Manchester, N.H.; and aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. His uncle, Nicholas Macenas presented the eulogy at the family services.
SERVICES: Services were private.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium is assisting the family with arrangements. To view an online memorial, to leave a message of condolence, or for more information please go to www.phaneuf.net.
Published in Union Leader on May 19, 2019