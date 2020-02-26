Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral 650 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral 650 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Phil Sanopoulos, 86, of Manchester, NH died peacefully at the Elliot Hospital on Monday, February 24, 2020.



Born July 3, 1933 in Neapolis, Kozanis Greece; Phil came to the United States in 1951. He was just 17 years old.



Phil was an automobile transmission mechanic in Manchester, NH. Initially he worked for Pete Dinell and later spent his career at the Buick dealership on South Willow Street.



Phil was a dedicated husband, father and family man. He loved his family and adored his grandchildren.



Family members include; his wife of 57 years, Mary Ann (Kesmetis) Sanopoulos, two daughters, Nia Steinbach and husband Kevin of Henniker, Irene Tonn and husband Kenneth of Manchester, four grandchildren, Philip and Sunnie Steinbach, Kenneth Tonn, Christopher Tonn and wife Carissa, three great grandsons, Connor, Calvin, and Carter Tonn.



SERVICES: A calling hour will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at St. George Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 650 Hanover Street, in Manchester. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM in the church. Committal prayers and interment will follow at Pine Grove Cemetery in Manchester.



The family would like to thank Rest Assured Home Care, Life Coping, and Manchester VNA for helping dad remain in his "castle" in his final days.



Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium assisted the family with arrangements.



