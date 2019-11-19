Theresa A. Hailson-Clark

  • "Teri (aka Dude) I was so sad to hear for your passing. May..."
    - Deb Carpenter
  • "My condolences to the family. May she rest in peace. ..."
    - Susan Lafond
  • "Steve, I'm so sorry for you and your family's loss"
    - Harold Chase
  • "Chris and Michelle Chretien Nov 19, 2019 A sweet and loving..."
    - Chris & Michelle Chretien
  • "Teri you were one of the most kind and caring person to all..."
    - Elaine Morgan
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
MANCHESTER - Theresa A. Hailson-Clark, 53, of Manchester, died Nov. 15, 2019, in Elliot Hospital after a yearlong battle with cancer.

Born in Haverhill, Mass., on Sept. 15, 1966, she was the daughter of Bernard and Shirley (Jones) Hailson.

Raised in Haverhill, Mass., she graduated from Haverhill High School in 1984. She lived her life in Haverhill and Manchester.

Theresa worked in the banking industry in Haverhill and the Manchester area, where she worked many years for TD Bank.

She enjoyed boating, traveling and being near the water.

Theresa was predeceased by her mother and her husband, Steven J. Clark.

Family members include her father of Bedford; three siblings, Bernard Hailson of Plaistow, Gerard Hailson of Dover, and Judith Hailson of Seabrook; and a stepson, David Clark of Haverhill, Mass.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.

Memorial donations may be made to the New Hampshire SPCA, 104 Portsmouth Ave., Stratham, N.H. 03885 or , P.O. Box 100, Dept. 142, Memphis, Tenn. 38148.

Published in Union Leader on Nov. 19, 2019
