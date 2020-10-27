1/1
Theresa Bernier
1926 - 2020
Theresa Bernier of Manchester, NH, died peacefully on October 19, 2020 at Mt Carmel Nursing Home surrounded by her family. She was 94.

Theresa was born on February 10, 1926 in Manchester, NH to William and Corona (Letendre) Grenier, one of 13 children. She attended local schools and was a lifelong resident of Manchester.

She worked for over twenty years as a knitter at Manchester Knitted Fashions in the Millyard.

Theresa enjoyed backyard BBQ's, playing Bingo with her friends, and family gatherings.

Theresa was a communicant of the former St. Theresa's Church, a devoted and loving mother, memere and grand-memere who will be dearly missed.

Predeceasing Theresa was her first husband Leo J. Roy, and second husband Marcel Bernier. Siblings; Annette Grenier, Elizabeth Roy, Yvette Van Der Beken, Fernand Paquin, Sr. Antionette Grenier, Bernadette Cormier, Jean Grenier, Joe Grenier, Rosaire Grenier, and Fr. Sarto Grenier

Surviving are her children; Kenneth Roy and his wife Darlene and David Roy of Manchester; two grandchildren, Jason Roy of Manchester and Katie McConky and her husband Sean of Rochester, NY. She has one great-grandchild West McConky of Rochester, NY and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Due to Covid concerns a private service was held for family members at St Joseph Cemetery, Manchester, NH.

The family would like to thank all the dedicated and loving caregivers at the Mt. Carmel Nursing Home.

Go to www.durningbykowskiandyoung.com for on-line condolences.


Published in Union Leader on Oct. 27, 2020.
