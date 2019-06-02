Guest Book View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Memorial Gathering 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Memorial service 12:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 View Map Graveside service 12:00 PM New Hampshire State Veteran Cemetery 110 Daniel Webster Highway Boscawen , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Theresa M. (Fournier) Boisvert, 76, of Goffstown, NH passed away only 3 days after her husband, on May 28, 2019 at Hillsborough County Nursing Home. She was born on September 1, 1942 in Nashua to the late Roger and Cecile (Benoit) Fournier.



She was raised and educated in Nashua, graduating from St. Louis High School. She spent her career as a waitress at The Modern, Blake's, Steve's House, and Ollie's restaurants before retirement. She was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her husband, grandchildren, and playing Bingo. In her free time she enjoyed making beautifully knitted and cross-stitched gifts for her family.



She was predeceased by her beloved husband Roland Boisvert, on May 25, 2019.



She leaves behind her sons James Boisvert and wife Jennifer of Auburn, Steven Boisvert and wife Karina of Pelham, and Christopher Boisvert of Nashua; daughter Michelle Boisvert of Manchester; 8 grandchildren, Ethan, Hailey, Faith, Alyssa, Kyra, Colby, Colton, Noah; brother Roger Fournier of Nashua; sisters Elaine McApline of Canaan and Denise Durand of Newmarket.



The Boisvert family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Hillsborough County Nursing Home for their care and kindness shown to their mother.



SERVICES: A gathering will be held on Thursday, June 6th from 10 am -12 pm at Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium, located at 243 Hanover St. Manchester NH. A memorial service will follow at 12 pm in the funeral home. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, June 7th at 12 pm at the New Hampshire State Veteran Cemetery located at 110 Daniel Webster Hwy Boscawen NH, 03303.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the VA Medical Center at 718 Smyth Rd, Manchester, NH 03104 or to the Hillsborough County Nursing home at 400 Mast Rd, Goffstown, NH 03045.



To view Theresa's online tribute, send a message of condolence, or for more information please visit



