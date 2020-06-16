Theresa C. (Bourget) Forest, 95, died June 14, 2020 at Maple Leaf Health Care Center from complications related to Alzheimer's. She was born in Manchester on May 8, 1925, the daughter of Omer and Marion (L'Esperance) Bourget. Family members include two daughters, Jacqueline Bean and her husband, Joel, of San Francisco and Janet Montminy and her husband Marc of Manchester. Three sons, Dennis G Forest and his wife Grace, of Pembroke, Daniel G Forest and his wife Peggy, of Epsom, Michael D Forest, of Manchester, her sister, Lorraine Charron of Manchester. Eight grandchildren, Derrick, Kurt, Nicholas, Melissa, Kristen, Emily, Kevin and Denise. Eight great-grandchildren, Owen, Jacob, Audrianna, Jackson, Naomi, Olivia Marie, Stella, and Noah along with numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Sylva E Forest on October 10, 2009 and by her two brothers, Gerald and Rudolph.
Theresa graduated high school from St. Joseph's in 1946. She worked as a bookkeeper for Anchor Electric and for McQuade's. She was an avid reader, loved to crochet and quilt and belonged to the Amoskeag Quilter's Club. She also enjoyed watching her DVD's of Charlie Chan, Perry Mason, and Agatha Christie.
She was a lifelong communicant of the Parish of the Transfiguration where a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11 am. Burial will follow at Mt. Cavalry Cemetery. There will be an hour of calling from 9:30 to 10:30 am. prior to the funeral at J. N. Boufford & Sons Funeral Home, 110 Bridge St.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 166 S. River Rd. Suite 210, Bedford, NH 03110.
Published in Union Leader on Jun. 16, 2020.