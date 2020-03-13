Guest Book View Sign Service Information McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 (603)-622-0962 Send Flowers Obituary

Theresa Catherine (Eisan) Couturier, 91, passed away on March 10, 2020 at home, with her daughter, Kathryn by her side. Born in Charlestown, MA on January 23, 1929 she was the daughter of Patrick and Florence (Eastman) Eisan. She was raised in Malden, MA with her six siblings.



Theresa graduated from Malden High School and then went on to beautician school. She was a hairdresser for most of her life. First working in a salon and then she had a salon in her home, once she had her children.



On August 4, 1951, Theresa married the one true love of her life, Leo Couturier. They shared 23 wonderful years together until his passing in 1974.



Theresa lived a full and generous life as a wife, mother, sister and friend. She lovingly raised her three children and then happily turned her attention to her eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She also became mom and grandmother to many she befriended along the way. She was known to all as either Mom, Nan or Gigi.



She was a volunteer driver for the disabled with York County Action Corp of Maine up until the age of 84 when her health forced her to retire. She won many awards during her 11 years of service and was very sad to leave a job so dear to her heart.



During Theresa's life, she enjoyed traveling with her good friend, Polly, on riverboat tours down the Mississippi and tours of Scotland, a trip to Disney, and a fun filled bus ride to Tennessee; cowboy boots and all. Later in life, she enjoyed the many trips to Hampton Beach, York ME and Foxwood Casinos with her daughters, Denise and Kathryn. She also enjoyed summer vacations reading a good book while sitting in the quiet retreat of Cottage #1 in Henniker, NH.



Theresa was predeceased by her husband Joseph Lionel (Leo) Couturier, her daughter, Denise Tarbox, her son, Richard Couturier, her granddaughter, Stephanie Couturier. Her siblings, Mary Irving, Jeanne Stetson, Edson, Patrick, Robert and Sinclair Eisan.



Family members include her daughter, Kathryn Labranche and son-in-law Jean, her grandchildren; Jessica Homan (Ryan Chmiel) Sean Tarbox (Celia Raymond), Samantha Astarita (John Astarita), Ryan Rambeau (Kelly Rambeau), Corrine Baldwin (Jon Baldwin), Melanie Laskey (Logan Laskey), and Joceyln Couturier. Her great grandchildren; Kassadie and Kylie Munro, Kaelani Bean, Lola and Gwen Astarita, Mason and Dax Baldwin and the newest great grandchild; Edson Tarbox. She is lovingly remembered by Rebecca Couturier, Scott Homan, Richard Rambeau, Robert Tarbox, and her many nieces and nephews.



In true Theresa tradition, she continues to give and has donated her body to the Geisel School of Medicine in Dartmouth, NH.



Her family appreciates the care she received by the Visiting Nurse Association of Manchester, NH especially the care given to her by Carmita and Barbara.



A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for her immediate family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the nonprofit Reading Is Fundamental (

