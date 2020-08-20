Theresa (Terry) D. (Vander-Heyden) Mayo passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Monday, August 10, 2020, at 92 years of age.
Terry was born on March 8, 1928 in Wilton NH. She was one of 8 children born to Donalda (Pellerin) Vander-Heyden and Louis Alphonse Vander-Heyden. She was predeceased by her husband Maurice G. Mayo; her 3 brothers: Andre, Paul, and Eddy; and her 3 sisters: Rita Kagen, Alice Canavan, and Merilda Lane. She is survived by her brother, Leon Vander-Heyden of Tuscon Arizona; her four sons: David Mayo and his wife Dolores of Wauchula FL, Daniel Mayo and his wife Linda of Moultonboro NH, Peter Mayo and his wife Beth of Merrimack NH, Gregory Mayo and his wife Jennifer of Salem NH; and one daughter, Diane Mayo and her husband Ric Dunworth of Rutland Town VT. She is also survived by 15 loving grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her family, including nieces, nephews, and more; as well as by her friends.
Terry graduated from the Presentation of Mary Academy in Hudson NH. After graduation she moved to Manchester where she met the love of her life "Moe" when she would go dancing at the Carousel Ball Room. They were married in May of 1950, and in her words, "Moe was my life, my love, my happiness" for over 65 years.
Terry had a strong Catholic faith and devotion to Mary but also believed that God was all around her. She said "Loss and hope could be described by the cycle of seasons. Crisp leaves falling from the trees in autumn to tiny pussy willow buds heralding spring and new life. Always glimpses of God's touch in everyday happenings."
Terry was a vibrant and charismatic woman who loved to laugh and was always trying to spread joy and love to everyone around her. One of her many (and favorite) sayings was "there isn't a person on earth I wouldn't hug". She often said that she wanted to be remembered as a loving wife, mother and a good friend.
A private Funeral Mass and burial was held for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the following charities:
Macular Degeneration Association https://macularhope.org
Alzheimer's Foundations https://alzfdn.org
Sisters of the Precious Blood https://srspreciousbllodnh.org