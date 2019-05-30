Theresa "Chickie" DiZillo (1941 - 2019)
  • "Enjoy playing with the babies in heaven, Chickie. You were..."
    - Karen Poza
  • "To Joe and family and Cecere Family our thoughts and..."
    - Dave and Kathy Heatherly
  • "To the DiZIllo family, My deepest condolences for your..."
    - Erin O'Neill
  • "Chickie and Joe are friends from the conferences and Mass..."
    - Eleonore Villarrubia
  • "So sorry for your loss."
    - Louise and Scott Hobden
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH
03104
(603)-625-6951
Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory
1799 Elm St.
Manchester, NH
Requiem Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
5 Green St.
Nashua, NH
BEDFORD - Theresa Anne "Chickie" (Cecere) DiZillo, 78, of Bedford, died May 28, 2019, in her residence surrounded by family after battling multiple illnesses.

Born in Geneva, N.Y., on March 31, 1941, she was the daughter of Frank and Marie (Hennessey) Cecere.

She was educated in the Geneva parochial school system, attending St. Stephen's Grammar School and graduating from DeSales High School.

Chickie enjoyed playing tennis and loved socializing with family and friends. She was a dedicated pro-life advocate who was deeply devoted to her Catholic faith. Above all else, she loved dancing with her husband, spending time with her family and all things flamingo.

Family members include her husband of 52 years, Joseph L. DiZillo of Bedford; her four children, Joseph DiZillo and wife Terri of Manchester, Kate Schade and husband Stephen of Manchester, Liz Purnell and husband Dennis of Bedford, Tara Laventure and husband Mike of Golden, Colo.; her beloved grandchildren, Jack, Isabella, Domenic and Anthony DiZillo, Nicholas, Audrey, Luke and John Purnell, Wesley, Louis, and Charlie Schade, Piper, Fisher, and Cameron Laventure; her siblings, Pinky Cecere, John Cecere, Lenny Cecere, and Jeanne Johnson; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her siblings James, Steven and Danny Cecere.

SERVICES: Calling hours are Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North Street, Manchester.

A requiem funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. from St. Stanislaus Church, Nashua. Committal prayers and burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Bedford.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Gianna's Place, P.O. Box 725, Londonderry, N.H. 03053.

Published in Union Leader on May 30, 2019
