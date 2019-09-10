Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa E. LeBlanc (Gardner) Dusseault. View Sign Service Information Phaneuf Funeral Homes 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-5777 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Phaneuf Funeral Homes & Crematorium 243 Hanover Street Manchester , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Joseph Chapel 145 Lowell St Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BEDFORD - Theresa E. (Gardner) LeBlanc Dusseault, 99, passed away peacefully on Sept. 7, 2019, with her family by her side.



One of nine children, she was born in Concord on June 11, 1920.



Family members include her sons, Whitey LeBlanc and his wife Shay of Manchester, Roger LeBlanc and his partner Donna of Franklin, Armand LeBlanc and his wife Carol of Danville, Ky., and Rene LeBlanc and his wife Suzette of Plantation, Fla.; her sister, Sister Lucille Gardner, SCIM, of Saco, Maine; her favorite nephew, Donald Gardner of Hampton; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and extended family.



She was predeceased by her parents, George and Laura (LaRochelle) Gardner; her husbands, Ernest LeBlanc and Louis Dusseault; her brothers, Gerard, Reginald, Edouard, Norman, Paul and Robert Gardner; and her sister, Jeannine Untiet.



Theresa was raised and educated in Manchester, and worked as a weaver at Waumbec Mills. After retiring, she became an avid camper. She enjoyed traveling the country and had especially fond memories of a cross-country motorhome trip she took with her husband, Ernest, over the course of a year. Theresa was a snowbird who loved spending her winters in Florida.



Theresa also enjoyed cheering on the New England Patriots. She was an active senior at Bentley Commons, enjoying daily activities, bingo, crafting and nightly card games. She had recently developed an interest in birding and enjoyed watching for regulars at the feeder.



SERVICES: Visitation is Thursday, Sept. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 243 Hanover St., Manchester.



A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, Sept. 13, at 10 a.m. from St. Joseph's Chapel, 145 Lowell St., Manchester. She will be laid to rest in Mount Calvary Cemetery in a private ceremony at a later date.



For an online tribute, to send condolences, or for more information visit



