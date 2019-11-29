Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theresa G. Gagne. View Sign Service Information Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home 164 Pleasant Street Laconia , NH 03246 (603)-524-4300 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Andre Bessette Parish - St. Joseph Church 30 Church Street Laconia , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Andre Bessette Parish - St. Joseph Church 30 Church Street Laconia , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gilford---Theresa Decelles Gagne, 88 of Gilford, NH passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband and four sons on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at the Saint Francis Nursing Home.



Theresa was born in Laconia on October 15, 1931 to Amedee and Alice Decelles. A life-long resident of Laconia & Gilford, she attended Sacred Heart Parochial Grammar School and Laconia High School, graduating in 1950. After completing her education, she was employed as a telephone switchboard operator with New England Telephone before marrying her husband Roger in 1959 and beginning a family.



Theresa was a loving wife and mother who devoted her life to raising her four sons. Over the years, she cherished spending time with her boys, and later in life her three grandsons. Her faith in God and was the foundation throughout her life that guided her in raising her family and living her life selflessly.



Theresa was active in the local and parish communities throughout her life. She was a communicant of Sacred Heart Parish in Laconia, where she was an active member of the Saint Anne's Society (later The Ladies of Sacred Heart). She also dedicated her time to fund-raising as an active committee member for Catholic Charities and the Arthritis Foundation. Theresa also supported the Lakes Region General Hospital as a member of the Board of Corporators and as a volunteer in various roles for more than two decades.



Theresa enjoyed many activities in her life including flower and vegetable gardening, watching over and feeding the multitude of birds around her home, and reading. She also enjoyed traveling and especially spending time with her sons and grandsons. She will be deeply missed by many, but most especially by her family.



She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Roger O. Gagne; four sons, Marc O. Gagne of Goffstown, NH; Jean-Pierre Gagne of Hinesburg, VT; Martin P. and his wife Vandi Gagne of Farmington, NH; and Eric R. Gagne and his fiancee Bobbie-Jo Hodge of Gilford, NH. Theresa is also survived by three beloved grandchildren that she cherished: Emmanuel "Manny" Gagne, Connor Gagne and Boden Gagne.



In addition to her immediate family, Theresa is also survived by her sister, Anna Hancock of Laconia; her brother, Leon Decelles and his wife Theresa of Laconia; her sister-in-law, Gloria and her husband Norman Krukonis of Hampton Beach, NH; five nephews and four nieces.



Theresa was predeceased by her parents.



Friends and relatives may express their condolences on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish - St. Joseph Church, 30 Church Street, Laconia, NH.



A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. also at St. Joseph Church.



A Private Burial will be held in the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH.



In Theresa's memory and lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Catholic Charities of New Hampshire.



Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia NH is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to

