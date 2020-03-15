Theresa I. Boisvert, 93, of Manchester, died March 13, 2020, at Bishop Primeau Senior Living, after a period of declining health.
Born in Manchester on September 26, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Cyrille and Eva (Dionne) Allard. She was educated in Manchester and was a lifelong resident of the Queen City. She was a parishioner of St. Anthony of Padua Church and was a member of the Sodality of St. Anne for over 60 years.
Theresa was predeceased by her beloved husband, Earl T. Boisvert in 1994; and their son, Michael Boisvert in 1976.
Surviving family members include her son, Wayne Boisvert; two grand children, Christopher and Anna Marie; five brothers, Roland and wife Lucille, Roger and wife Irene, and Maurice and wife Joan, Gerard, Ralph and wife Doris; two sisters, Doris Lascalle and Cecile Favreau ; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews; and many cousins. She was also predeceased by her brothers, Leo, Lucien, Adrian, Ronald, Ralph and Edward; and sisters, Yvette, Rose, Lillian, and Jeannette.
SERVICES: Calling hours are 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory, 1799 Elm St., corner of North St., Manchester. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Anthony of Padua Church, 172 Belmont St., Manchester. Committal prayers to follow in the mausoleum at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 474 Goffstown, Rd., Manchester. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Easter Seals of Manchester, 555 Auburn St., Manchester, NH 03103. To leave a message of condolence, please go to www.lambertfuneralhome.com.
Published in Union Leader on Mar. 15, 2020