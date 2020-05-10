Theresa L. (Daneault) Dellner, 96, of Hooksett, formerly of Allenstown, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 following a period of declining health.
Born on February 13, 1924 in Allenstown, she was the daughter of the late Hormidas and Hortense (Courchesne) Daneault.
Theresa was educated in the local schools and went on to work for many years as a weaver at Suncook Woven Label and later at American Velcro. She was a longtime communicant of St. John the Baptist in Allenstown.
She could be found working around her house or playing cards. After moving to the nursing home, she enjoyed playing bingo and going to sing-a-longs. The family wishes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication shown by the staff of Hackett Hill through all the years that Theresa was there.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her siblings, Leo Daneault, Roland Daneault, Beatrice Zdon, Doris Daneault, Annette Hevey and William Daneault.
She is survived by her daughter, Esther Tzinas of Hooksett, her grandson, Edward Plourde and his wife Stacy of Hooksett, her great grandchildren, Ryan M. Plourde and Sarah E. Plourde as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Adhering to the directives of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, a Mass of Christian Burial and interment will take place at a later time. The Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke is assisting the family with arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com
Published in Union Leader on May 10, 2020.