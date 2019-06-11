Guest Book View Sign Service Information Petit-Roan Funeral Home 167 Main Street Pembroke , NH 03275 (603)-485-9573 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. John the Baptist Church Allenstown , NH View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. John the Baptist Church Allenstown , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

ALLENSTOWN - Theresa (Bergevin) Letourneau, 87, of Allenstown, passed away on June 7, 2019, in Concord Hospital after a period of declining health.



Born in Pembroke, she was the daughter of the late Walter and RoseAlma (Dupont) Bergevin. She was raised and educated in Pembroke. In 1951, she graduateed from Pembroke Academy. Theresa organized many a class reunion. She remained an active community member for her entire life.



Before retiring, she was employed by the State of New Hampshire Bureau of Public Health Nursing and then the Department of Vital Records for more than 35 years.



Theresa was a lifelong communicant of St. John the Baptist Church and helped to prepare the church bulletin for several years. Not many knew that she loved to play the piano as she was too modest to play for anyone. She was a member of the Ladies of Sainte Anne and the St. Therese Rosebush Society. In years past, she was always found by her husband's side assisting with his many volunteer organizations.



A lot can be said about a person's interests and hobbies, but most importantly, she was the kindest, most honest, thoughtful and genuine person one could ever have had the privilege to know.



Theresa was predeceased by her beloved husband of 38 years, State Representative George E. Letourneau; her son, Paul E. Letourneau; and siblings, Lionel, Gerald, Roland, Gaston, Robert, Paul, Roger and Yvette.



Family members include her devoted daughter, Karen O'Connor and her husband Michael of Allenstown. She was the grandmother to Kaitlin, Shannon, Kathleen and Molly and the great-grandmother to Ayden, Jayce and Colin. She is also survived by her siblings, Marie Ayles and her husband Butch of Pembroke, Victor Bergevin and his wife Anita Louise of Napa, Calif., and Jean Bergevin of Thomaston, Ga. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Pearl Bergevin of Huntington Beach, Calif.; and nieces and nephews.



.



SERVICES: A Calling Hour is Friday, June 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church in Allenstown followed by a mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Allenstown.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .



Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke is in charge of arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit



ALLENSTOWN - Theresa (Bergevin) Letourneau, 87, of Allenstown, passed away on June 7, 2019, in Concord Hospital after a period of declining health.Born in Pembroke, she was the daughter of the late Walter and RoseAlma (Dupont) Bergevin. She was raised and educated in Pembroke. In 1951, she graduateed from Pembroke Academy. Theresa organized many a class reunion. She remained an active community member for her entire life.Before retiring, she was employed by the State of New Hampshire Bureau of Public Health Nursing and then the Department of Vital Records for more than 35 years.Theresa was a lifelong communicant of St. John the Baptist Church and helped to prepare the church bulletin for several years. Not many knew that she loved to play the piano as she was too modest to play for anyone. She was a member of the Ladies of Sainte Anne and the St. Therese Rosebush Society. In years past, she was always found by her husband's side assisting with his many volunteer organizations.A lot can be said about a person's interests and hobbies, but most importantly, she was the kindest, most honest, thoughtful and genuine person one could ever have had the privilege to know.Theresa was predeceased by her beloved husband of 38 years, State Representative George E. Letourneau; her son, Paul E. Letourneau; and siblings, Lionel, Gerald, Roland, Gaston, Robert, Paul, Roger and Yvette.Family members include her devoted daughter, Karen O'Connor and her husband Michael of Allenstown. She was the grandmother to Kaitlin, Shannon, Kathleen and Molly and the great-grandmother to Ayden, Jayce and Colin. She is also survived by her siblings, Marie Ayles and her husband Butch of Pembroke, Victor Bergevin and his wife Anita Louise of Napa, Calif., and Jean Bergevin of Thomaston, Ga. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Pearl Bergevin of Huntington Beach, Calif.; and nieces and nephews.SERVICES: A Calling Hour is Friday, June 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Church in Allenstown followed by a mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. Burial will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Allenstown.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .Petit-Roan Funeral Home in Pembroke is in charge of arrangements. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.petitroan.com Published in Union Leader on June 11, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations