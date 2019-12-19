Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lambert Funeral Home 1799 Elm St Manchester , NH 03104 (603)-625-6951 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Anthony of Padua Church 172 Belmont Street Manchester , NH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

MANCHESTER - Our beautiful mother, Theresa Marie "Terry" Douville, passed away on Dec. 15, 2019, after succumbing to heart failure at the youthful age of 92.



She was the youngest daughter of Rose Anna and George Dupere, and was born on March 5, 1927, in Manchester. She was one of 15 children raised on a farm located on Rockafella Avenue in Londonderry. The six girls and nine boys all made their parents proud and because of the family's industrious nature, they lacked for little, even through the turmoil of the Great Depression. Theresa, though short in stature, was always able to outshine others with her dazzling personality. She was athletic, a marvelous tap dancer, and rode her bike with panache everywhere.



Theresa married the debonair, Kenneth Douville, and is survived by her daughter, Judith Schrepfer and her son-in-law Buzz Schrepfer; her son, Normand Douville; her daughter-in-law Dianne Douville; her sister, Rita Gosslien; her brother, Armand Dupere; two grandchildren, Kenneth Douville and Melissa Cruz and her husband Dr. Brian Cruz; two great-grandchildren, Natalie Angland, and Emily Cruz; and nieces and nephews.



Theresa worked for many years with the VNA homemakers, where she earned many awards for her outstanding services to her clients, who cherished her gregarious and giving nature. Terry had a myriad of friends and was an eternal optimist. Her contagious smile and gregarious nature always attracted all whoever had the pleasure to get to know her.



She was a consummate cook and no one could make better pies and fig squares than she could. She loved to be surrounded with friends and family and traditionally always ended the day with an ice cold glass of beer.



.



SERVICES: There are no calling hours.



A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m. from St. Anthony Church, 172 Belmont St., Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105-9959.



To leave a message of condolence, please visit







MANCHESTER - Our beautiful mother, Theresa Marie "Terry" Douville, passed away on Dec. 15, 2019, after succumbing to heart failure at the youthful age of 92.She was the youngest daughter of Rose Anna and George Dupere, and was born on March 5, 1927, in Manchester. She was one of 15 children raised on a farm located on Rockafella Avenue in Londonderry. The six girls and nine boys all made their parents proud and because of the family's industrious nature, they lacked for little, even through the turmoil of the Great Depression. Theresa, though short in stature, was always able to outshine others with her dazzling personality. She was athletic, a marvelous tap dancer, and rode her bike with panache everywhere.Theresa married the debonair, Kenneth Douville, and is survived by her daughter, Judith Schrepfer and her son-in-law Buzz Schrepfer; her son, Normand Douville; her daughter-in-law Dianne Douville; her sister, Rita Gosslien; her brother, Armand Dupere; two grandchildren, Kenneth Douville and Melissa Cruz and her husband Dr. Brian Cruz; two great-grandchildren, Natalie Angland, and Emily Cruz; and nieces and nephews.Theresa worked for many years with the VNA homemakers, where she earned many awards for her outstanding services to her clients, who cherished her gregarious and giving nature. Terry had a myriad of friends and was an eternal optimist. Her contagious smile and gregarious nature always attracted all whoever had the pleasure to get to know her.She was a consummate cook and no one could make better pies and fig squares than she could. She loved to be surrounded with friends and family and traditionally always ended the day with an ice cold glass of beer.SERVICES: There are no calling hours.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m. from St. Anthony Church, 172 Belmont St., Manchester.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Hospital for Children, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105-9959.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.lambertfuneralhome.com Published in Union Leader on Dec. 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close