Guest Book View Sign Service Information McHugh Funeral Home & Cremation Service 283 Hanover Street Manchester , NH 031044920 (603)-622-0962 Send Flowers Obituary

Theresa M. Cullen, 97, of Manchester, NH passed away peacefully Sunday, March 15, 2020 at St. Teresa's Nursing Home. Theresa was born August 16th, 1922 to Willard and Julia (Landry) Bartlett of Elliot, ME, one of seven children. She spent her early years on the farm. During WWII she worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, ME where she met her husband Jack. After the war ended, they were married and eventually settled in Manchester, NH. Together, they loved to travel in the US and abroad. Her favorite hobby was needlework, which was always displayed with pride on the walls of her home. She also made Christmas stockings for everyone in her family. Later in life Theresa worked locally in Manchester, both in retail and as a family child care provider. Theresa is predeceased by her parents, her beloved husband John P. Cullen, their son Leo Cullen, and their daughter Julie Cullen. She is survived by her children; Michael and his wife Debra Cullen of Southport NC, Brian and his wife Donna Cullen of Litchfield NH, and Kathleen and her husband Rick Neveu of Manchester NH. She also leaves nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren to cherish her memory. Services will be held for the family by McHugh Funeral Home on Friday, March 20 at 10am at Our Lady of the Cedars Melkite Church, 140 Mitchell St, Manchester, NH 03103. Following the service, Theresa will be laid to rest in St. Joseph's Cemetery, 276 Donald St, Manchester NH 03102. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences and memories can be left online at



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Our Lady of the Cedars Church.



The family would like to thank St. Theresa's staff for the loving and supportive care they gave to Theresa.



Theresa M. Cullen, 97, of Manchester, NH passed away peacefully Sunday, March 15, 2020 at St. Teresa's Nursing Home. Theresa was born August 16th, 1922 to Willard and Julia (Landry) Bartlett of Elliot, ME, one of seven children. She spent her early years on the farm. During WWII she worked at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery, ME where she met her husband Jack. After the war ended, they were married and eventually settled in Manchester, NH. Together, they loved to travel in the US and abroad. Her favorite hobby was needlework, which was always displayed with pride on the walls of her home. She also made Christmas stockings for everyone in her family. Later in life Theresa worked locally in Manchester, both in retail and as a family child care provider. Theresa is predeceased by her parents, her beloved husband John P. Cullen, their son Leo Cullen, and their daughter Julie Cullen. She is survived by her children; Michael and his wife Debra Cullen of Southport NC, Brian and his wife Donna Cullen of Litchfield NH, and Kathleen and her husband Rick Neveu of Manchester NH. She also leaves nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren to cherish her memory. Services will be held for the family by McHugh Funeral Home on Friday, March 20 at 10am at Our Lady of the Cedars Melkite Church, 140 Mitchell St, Manchester, NH 03103. Following the service, Theresa will be laid to rest in St. Joseph's Cemetery, 276 Donald St, Manchester NH 03102. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences and memories can be left online at www.McHughFuneralHome.com In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Our Lady of the Cedars Church.The family would like to thank St. Theresa's staff for the loving and supportive care they gave to Theresa. Published in Union Leader on Mar. 19, 2020

Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Union Leader Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close